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Alexandria
🚔 Arlington, VA Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Arlington is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our community safe and running smoothly. Here are several solid public safety and security roles hiring now.
Unarmed Security Officer (School Environment)
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Salary: $22/hour
- Type: Part-time (2nd/3rd shift, weekends; school setting)
Work on a school campus helping keep students, staff, and visitors safe. Requires a current Virginia/DCJS Unarmed Security License; benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.
Armed Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Arlington, Fairfax, Alexandria, VA
- Salary: $24–$26/hour
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
Protect employees, visitors, and property across multiple sites. Needs active VA DCJS armed registration with firearm endorsement, AED/CPR/First Aid, and 1+ year in law enforcement, armed security, or military; offers medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation.
Common Access Card Issuing Official (SECRET)
- Employer: People, Technology & Processes, LLC
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Issue CAC and Uniformed Services ID cards and manage DEERS/RAPIDS data as a Local Registration Authority. Requires SECRET clearance and either an associate’s + 1 year or HS/GED + 3 years as a security specialist.
OMHS Integration Safety Lead, FEC – Principal Risk Manager
- Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Salary: $144,200–$195,000/year (Arlington range)
- Type: Full-time
Lead Amazon’s safety program for its new material handling equipment integration effort. Senior role owning safety policy, training, and compliance across multiple sites; needs 10+ years in safety/program delivery and ability to travel 40–60%.
Construction Surveillance Technician (TS/ICD 705)
- Employer: System High Corporation
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Provide day-to-day security for SCIF and SAP construction, inspect materials, manage escorts, and document secure build-outs. Requires Top Secret clearance and senior-level experience (e.g., Master’s + 10 years or Bachelor’s + 14 years) with ICD 705.
Program Protection Specialist / OPSEC Analyst (TS/SCI, SAP)
- Employer: System High Corporation
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support program protection, OPSEC, and security for unclassified through SAP/SCI programs, including Program Protection Plans, SCGs, OPSEC plans, and investigations. Requires in-scope Top Secret with SCI eligibility, SAP eligibility, and senior experience (Master’s + 10 years or Bachelor’s + 14 years).
CBRN/CWMD Subject Matter Expert
- Employer: Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Salary: $122,000–$202,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Serve as a CBRN SME DSCA Duty Desk Officer, advising on weapons of mass destruction threats, plans, and risk assessments. Requires U.S. citizenship, ability to hold a Top Secret clearance, a STEM-related degree, and 5–15+ years in CBRN or emergency management.
Parking Compliance Supervisor
- Employer: Reimagined Parking
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead the Parking Ambassadors/Compliance Officers team, oversee field operations, customer service, safety, and reporting. Looking for 3–5 years in parking/municipal/transportation/enforcement/security or similar, plus a valid driver’s license and ability to pass a background check; full-time roles include PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and more.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get your application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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