Arlington is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who keep our community safe and running smoothly. Here are several solid public safety and security roles hiring now.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $22/hour

Type: Part-time (2nd/3rd shift, weekends; school setting)

Work on a school campus helping keep students, staff, and visitors safe. Requires a current Virginia/DCJS Unarmed Security License; benefits include medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and sick days.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Arlington, Fairfax, Alexandria, VA

Salary: $24–$26/hour

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Protect employees, visitors, and property across multiple sites. Needs active VA DCJS armed registration with firearm endorsement, AED/CPR/First Aid, and 1+ year in law enforcement, armed security, or military; offers medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation.

Employer: People, Technology & Processes, LLC

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Issue CAC and Uniformed Services ID cards and manage DEERS/RAPIDS data as a Local Registration Authority. Requires SECRET clearance and either an associate’s + 1 year or HS/GED + 3 years as a security specialist.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $144,200–$195,000/year (Arlington range)

Type: Full-time

Lead Amazon’s safety program for its new material handling equipment integration effort. Senior role owning safety policy, training, and compliance across multiple sites; needs 10+ years in safety/program delivery and ability to travel 40–60%.

Employer: System High Corporation

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Provide day-to-day security for SCIF and SAP construction, inspect materials, manage escorts, and document secure build-outs. Requires Top Secret clearance and senior-level experience (e.g., Master’s + 10 years or Bachelor’s + 14 years) with ICD 705.

Employer: System High Corporation

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support program protection, OPSEC, and security for unclassified through SAP/SCI programs, including Program Protection Plans, SCGs, OPSEC plans, and investigations. Requires in-scope Top Secret with SCI eligibility, SAP eligibility, and senior experience (Master’s + 10 years or Bachelor’s + 14 years).

Employer: Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $122,000–$202,000/year

Type: Full-time

Serve as a CBRN SME DSCA Duty Desk Officer, advising on weapons of mass destruction threats, plans, and risk assessments. Requires U.S. citizenship, ability to hold a Top Secret clearance, a STEM-related degree, and 5–15+ years in CBRN or emergency management.

Employer: Reimagined Parking

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the Parking Ambassadors/Compliance Officers team, oversee field operations, customer service, safety, and reporting. Looking for 3–5 years in parking/municipal/transportation/enforcement/security or similar, plus a valid driver’s license and ability to pass a background check; full-time roles include PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and more.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the requirements, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.