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📣 Arlington, VA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Arlington is buzzing with federal, tech, and defense work right now, and that spills over into sales and marketing. If you’ve got proposal, growth, or product marketing chops, this week’s list is stacked.
Senior Manager, GSA AAS Proposals
Employer: Trinzic (spin-off from KBR)
Location: Arlington, VA (role listed as fully remote nationwide)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead proposal operations for high-priority GSA Assisted Acquisition Services pursuits, managing proposal managers, content teams, and complex federal bids end-to-end. Great fit if you have 8–10+ years of federal proposal experience and want to build and mentor a proposal organization.
Proposal Manager with Security Clearance
Employer: Redhorse Corporation
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,000 – $185,000 a year
Own the full federal proposal lifecycle from RFP review through submission, with hands-on writing, editing, and compliance work. Ideal if you have 5+ years of federal proposal management (DoD/IC a plus) and can juggle multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Sr. ABM Manager, Federal Civilian, AWS Industry Marketing
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $118,200 – $160,000 a year (base, Arlington)
Senior IC role building account-based marketing programs for named Federal Civilian agencies, driving awareness and pipeline for AWS cloud and generative AI. Good for marketers with 6+ years running acquisition/channel programs who like working closely with field sales and government stakeholders.
Communications Insights Consultant, Technical Transformation
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time, project-based
Salary: $71,300 – $140,600 a year
Blend communications analytics and strategy for government clients—building dashboards, tracking media and stakeholder trends, and turning data into clear recommendations. Great if you have 2+ years in comms analytics/research and want to stay close to public-sector work.
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Tech, AWS Marketing
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $147,200 – $198,700 a year (base, Arlington)
High-visibility role owning the product narrative for Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore in the AI agent space. Best for folks with 5+ years in technical/product marketing or similar, who can translate deep tech into content for developers and execs and lead big product launches.
Director of Growth, Shipbuilding
Employer: Saronic Technologies
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $216,500 – $278,000 a year
Executive-level growth and capture role across a shipbuilding portfolio, from manned vessels to large autonomous surface vessels. You’ll own pipeline, campaign planning, and senior customer relationships; ideal if you have 10+ years in DoD/Navy shipbuilding or maritime programs and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Senior Customer Success Manager, Strategic Account Services – Hardlines
Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $80,000 – $140,000 a year (base, Arlington)
Own a portfolio of high-value Amazon Sellers and Brands, building joint business plans and driving growth through selection, merchandising, and operations. Good match if you have 4+ years in customer success, account management, buying, or merchandising and like data-heavy, relationship-driven work.
Strategic Autonomy Capture Manager, PACOM (R6188)
Employer: Shield AI
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)
Lead strategic capture for PACOM around mission autonomy, shaping requirements and building relationships with key theater decision-makers. Best for someone with 10+ years in USG strategic capture or policy, deep PACOM knowledge, and an active Secret clearance.
Field Sales Representative – Waco, TX Territory
Employer: Nestlé USA
Location: Listed as Arlington, VA, US, but territory is Waco, TX (must live within 50 miles of Waco)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Approx. $57,408 – $66,625 base + annual bonus
Own CPG field sales for a Waco-area territory, building relationships with store managers, selling displays and promotions, and fixing out-of-stocks for brands like DiGiorno and Coffee mate. Good if you have retail/merchandising experience, a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind travel and physical work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles on a rolling basis.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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