Arlington is buzzing with federal, tech, and defense work right now, and that spills over into sales and marketing. If you’ve got proposal, growth, or product marketing chops, this week’s list is stacked.

Employer: Trinzic (spin-off from KBR)

Location: Arlington, VA (role listed as fully remote nationwide)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead proposal operations for high-priority GSA Assisted Acquisition Services pursuits, managing proposal managers, content teams, and complex federal bids end-to-end. Great fit if you have 8–10+ years of federal proposal experience and want to build and mentor a proposal organization.

Employer: Redhorse Corporation

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $185,000 a year

Own the full federal proposal lifecycle from RFP review through submission, with hands-on writing, editing, and compliance work. Ideal if you have 5+ years of federal proposal management (DoD/IC a plus) and can juggle multiple deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,200 – $160,000 a year (base, Arlington)

Senior IC role building account-based marketing programs for named Federal Civilian agencies, driving awareness and pipeline for AWS cloud and generative AI. Good for marketers with 6+ years running acquisition/channel programs who like working closely with field sales and government stakeholders.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time, project-based

Salary: $71,300 – $140,600 a year

Blend communications analytics and strategy for government clients—building dashboards, tracking media and stakeholder trends, and turning data into clear recommendations. Great if you have 2+ years in comms analytics/research and want to stay close to public-sector work.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,200 – $198,700 a year (base, Arlington)

High-visibility role owning the product narrative for Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore in the AI agent space. Best for folks with 5+ years in technical/product marketing or similar, who can translate deep tech into content for developers and execs and lead big product launches.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $216,500 – $278,000 a year

Executive-level growth and capture role across a shipbuilding portfolio, from manned vessels to large autonomous surface vessels. You’ll own pipeline, campaign planning, and senior customer relationships; ideal if you have 10+ years in DoD/Navy shipbuilding or maritime programs and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $140,000 a year (base, Arlington)

Own a portfolio of high-value Amazon Sellers and Brands, building joint business plans and driving growth through selection, merchandising, and operations. Good match if you have 4+ years in customer success, account management, buying, or merchandising and like data-heavy, relationship-driven work.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base + bonus + benefits + equity)

Lead strategic capture for PACOM around mission autonomy, shaping requirements and building relationships with key theater decision-makers. Best for someone with 10+ years in USG strategic capture or policy, deep PACOM knowledge, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Nestlé USA

Location: Listed as Arlington, VA, US, but territory is Waco, TX (must live within 50 miles of Waco)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Approx. $57,408 – $66,625 base + annual bonus

Own CPG field sales for a Waco-area territory, building relationships with store managers, selling displays and promotions, and fixing out-of-stocks for brands like DiGiorno and Coffee mate. Good if you have retail/merchandising experience, a valid driver’s license, and don’t mind travel and physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for similar roles on a rolling basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.