📢 Virtual workshop: Older Workers & Smart Job Search Strategies

If you’re an older job seeker, this workshop is designed to help you stand out for the right reasons.

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 10:00 AM

Where: Virtual workshop (online)

The session focuses on how to make a strong, lasting impression on hiring managers so candidates are judged on what really matters: who is the best fit for the job. Past attendees said they valued the instructor’s knowledge, encouraging style, helpful handouts, and practical tips for real interview situations.

This listing notes the workshop is offered on-site, but also labels it as VIRTUAL; be sure to confirm the format when you register.

If you’re an older worker looking for your next role, this could give you fresh strategies and confidence for your job search.