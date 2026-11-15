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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Arlington Today
There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors all around Arlington right now. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful for you.
Frame with vase (Arlington - Cherrydale)
Item: Frame with small vase for flowers
Details: Spot for a photo or invitation plus a small attached vase. Could work well for a wedding shower, birthday party, or photo display.
Condition: Not stated; check photos in the listing
Pickup: Anytime porch pickup in Arlington, Virginia (Cherrydale area)
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Kids Toy Bundle
Item: Bundle of kids’ toys
Includes: Gabby’s Dollhouse Phonics Fun, Cupcake Spinner Game, blocks, and dolls
Condition: Not stated; all items are bundled together
Pickup: AEFCCA & WCA, Arlington, VA — take all, priority to quick pickup
Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)
Race Track Set
Item: Jurassic Park–themed race track set
Details: In “ok” shape but still works; new batteries included
Pickup: Must pick up in Arlington Forest, Arlington, VA
Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)
Free 1950s Punch Bowl Set
Item: Vintage 1950s punch bowl set
Includes: Large punch bowl with attached stand, glass ladle, and 21 cups
Design: Diamond pattern; originally a parent’s wedding present
Pickup: Bluemont, Arlington, VA
Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)
FREE Assorted Canned Goods, Pasta, Etc
Item: Assorted canned goods, pasta, and other pantry items
Details: From a neighbor who moved and left some food behind. Poster has taken what they want; this is the rest.
Best By dates: If not shown in photos, items are within Best By date, per poster
Pickup: Near the Sheraton off Columbia Pike, Foxcroft Heights, Arlington, VA
Source: Nextdoor (Other)
ResQLadder Escape Ladder
Item: Emergency escape ladder (ResQLadder)
Use: For fire, earthquake, or other emergencies
Details: Slip-resistant steel construction, fits wall thickness up to 10 inches
Pickup: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA
Source: Nextdoor (Tools)
Agave from Arizona, free
Item: Agave plant from Arizona
Age/condition: At least 20 years old, a bit scraggly
Care: Needs very little water; must be brought inside when temps drop below freezing
Pickup: On the curb at N Underwood St & 24th St N, AEFCCA & WCA, Arlington, VA
Source: Nextdoor (Garden)
Adidas Arlington Aces Soccer Jersey XS
Item: Adidas Arlington Aces soccer jersey
Size: XS
Condition: New with tags
Pickup: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA
Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)
URGENT PICKUP NOW Hundreds Lbs Sweet Potatoes
Item: Hundreds of pounds of sweet potatoes and other fresh produce
Timing: Available right now until 12 pm on Saturday, November 14 (time-sensitive)
Pickup: Parking lot at 1500 N. Glebe Rd, Mount Olivet Church, Westover at EFC Metro, Arlington, VA
Note: Bring your own bag or box
Source: Nextdoor (Garden)
Free Plants
Item: Assorted free plants
Details: Being gifted to a good home. Poster is sharing on behalf of their dad, who wants to keep the pots.
What to bring: Bring your own pot to transfer the plants
Pickup: Near Wakefield High School, Fairlington/Shirlington, Alexandria, VA (close to Arlington)
Source: Nextdoor (Garden)
Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.