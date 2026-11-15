There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors all around Arlington right now. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby and useful for you.

Item: Frame with small vase for flowers

Details: Spot for a photo or invitation plus a small attached vase. Could work well for a wedding shower, birthday party, or photo display.

Condition: Not stated; check photos in the listing

Pickup: Anytime porch pickup in Arlington, Virginia (Cherrydale area)

Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bundle of kids’ toys

Includes: Gabby’s Dollhouse Phonics Fun, Cupcake Spinner Game, blocks, and dolls

Condition: Not stated; all items are bundled together

Pickup: AEFCCA & WCA, Arlington, VA — take all, priority to quick pickup

Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Jurassic Park–themed race track set

Details: In “ok” shape but still works; new batteries included

Pickup: Must pick up in Arlington Forest, Arlington, VA

Source: Nextdoor (Toys & games)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Vintage 1950s punch bowl set

Includes: Large punch bowl with attached stand, glass ladle, and 21 cups

Design: Diamond pattern; originally a parent’s wedding present

Pickup: Bluemont, Arlington, VA

Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted canned goods, pasta, and other pantry items

Details: From a neighbor who moved and left some food behind. Poster has taken what they want; this is the rest.

Best By dates: If not shown in photos, items are within Best By date, per poster

Pickup: Near the Sheraton off Columbia Pike, Foxcroft Heights, Arlington, VA

Source: Nextdoor (Other)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Emergency escape ladder (ResQLadder)

Use: For fire, earthquake, or other emergencies

Details: Slip-resistant steel construction, fits wall thickness up to 10 inches

Pickup: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA

Source: Nextdoor (Tools)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Agave plant from Arizona

Age/condition: At least 20 years old, a bit scraggly

Care: Needs very little water; must be brought inside when temps drop below freezing

Pickup: On the curb at N Underwood St & 24th St N, AEFCCA & WCA, Arlington, VA

Source: Nextdoor (Garden)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Adidas Arlington Aces soccer jersey

Size: XS

Condition: New with tags

Pickup: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA

Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Hundreds of pounds of sweet potatoes and other fresh produce

Timing: Available right now until 12 pm on Saturday, November 14 (time-sensitive)

Pickup: Parking lot at 1500 N. Glebe Rd, Mount Olivet Church, Westover at EFC Metro, Arlington, VA

Note: Bring your own bag or box

Source: Nextdoor (Garden)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Assorted free plants

Details: Being gifted to a good home. Poster is sharing on behalf of their dad, who wants to keep the pots.

What to bring: Bring your own pot to transfer the plants

Pickup: Near Wakefield High School, Fairlington/Shirlington, Alexandria, VA (close to Arlington)

Source: Nextdoor (Garden)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.