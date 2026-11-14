Arlington’s transportation scene is busy right now, from hands-on vehicle work to high-level aviation roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: Arlington, VA (2780 Richmond Highway)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.93/hour

Hands-on role doing preventive maintenance, inspections, and light repairs on a large rental fleet. Steady schedule, strong benefits (PTO, health, dental, vision, 401k, rental discounts), plus a $250 annual tool allowance after 1 year.

Employer: CALIBRE Systems, Inc.

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time/Regular

Clearance: Active Secret required

Senior Army Aviation Force Development role supporting HQDA G-8 on aviation modernization, requirements, and budgeting. Good fit if you’re a Rotary or Fixed Wing Army pilot with 4+ years of Force Development and HQDA-level experience.

Employer: ACT1 Federal

Location: Arlington, VA (Crystal City)

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: $95,000–$120,000

Clearance: Active Secret (SAR eligible)

Support F-35 site stand-up and long-term sustainment planning for the Joint Program Office. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in military aircraft maintenance/logistics/aviation and strong project management skills who wants to stay close to the F-35 program.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), don’t wait—apply soon and get your name in early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.