Arlington’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around airports, big warehouses, and home upgrades. If you work with concrete, asphalt, or power, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Location: Arlington, VA (Reagan National Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair runways, taxiways, roads, sidewalks, and curbs at DCA. You’ll run dump trucks, pavers, rollers, mixers, and more, doing both emergency and planned pavement work. 3+ years of concrete/asphalt experience and a valid driver’s license are required; Class B CDL needed within 90 days.

Employer: Renuity

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Contract (1099)

Estimated pay: $150,000–$200,000/year (contract earnings)

High-earning bathroom remodel electrical work with year-round jobs provided and a flexible schedule. You’ll run lines from bathrooms to panels, add breakers, GFCI outlets, and move lights/switches. Must have a Master Electrical License (Idaho), LLC/business, general liability insurance, and a contracting license.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $91,800 – $137,700/year base, plus potential sign-on and RSUs, with full Amazon benefits

Lead industrial electrical installation crews on big Amazon facilities, handling 480V 3‑phase power, conduit, cable tray, grounding, and panel work. Needs 5+ years industrial electrical install experience, crew leadership background, and ability to travel up to 50%.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.