📅 Teen Fandom: Over the Garden Wall Night for Ages 12–18

Teens who love shows, movies, anime, and games are invited to Teen Fandom at the Handley Regional Library System.

This club meets the third Monday of the month from September–December, 6:00–7:30 PM.

This month’s theme is Over the Garden Wall. Teens can:

Watch the series together

Hang out with other fans

Learn some fun rock facts

Paint a rock to take home

Open to ages 12–18. Registration is required.

Sign up through the Handley Regional Library System event page to reserve a spot.