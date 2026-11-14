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📅 Teen Fandom: Over the Garden Wall night for ages 12–18
4 days ago
📅 Teen Fandom: Over the Garden Wall Night for Ages 12–18
Teens who love shows, movies, anime, and games are invited to Teen Fandom at the Handley Regional Library System.
This club meets the third Monday of the month from September–December, 6:00–7:30 PM.
This month’s theme is Over the Garden Wall. Teens can:
- Watch the series together
- Hang out with other fans
- Learn some fun rock facts
- Paint a rock to take home
Open to ages 12–18. Registration is required.
Sign up through the Handley Regional Library System event page to reserve a spot.
More Info: Teen Fandom | Handley Regional Library System
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