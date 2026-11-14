Arlington is busy right now with writing and communications roles, especially tied to federal IT and cybersecurity. If you’re strong with words and slides, there’s solid money and hybrid options on the table.

Employer: Everforth ECS

Everforth Location: Arlington, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000 – $112,000

What stands out: Senior technical writing role on a major CISA cybersecurity program, creating manuals, SOPs, release notes, and more in a SAFe/Agile environment. You’ll own documentation in Confluence/Jira, work closely with engineers, and need US citizenship with ability to get a Public Trust.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,200 – $126,000

What stands out: High-visibility role building executive-level PowerPoint briefings and talking points for a Department of War IT mission. Great fit if you love visual storytelling, can handle rapid-turn presentations, and already hold a Secret clearance.

Employer: Aretum

Location: Arlington, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $105,000

What stands out: Focus on turning cybersecurity jargon into clear business language for SOPs, documents, and presentations. US citizenship and ability to get Public Trust/DHS suitability required, with strong benefits and room to grow in federal consulting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.