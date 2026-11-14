Healthcare hiring around Gloucester, VA is steady, with strong demand in home health and senior living. If you like one-on-one care and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Gloucester, VA

Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship, 13-week contract)

Travel, full-time (listed as internship, 13-week contract) Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,829.40 (40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts) Start Date: 11/30/2026

Home health PT contract with steady daytime hours and a 13-week assignment. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, housing or housing allowance, and weekly direct deposit, plus recruiter support and licensure reimbursement.

Employer: VyTalent Solutions

VyTalent Solutions Location: Gloucester, VA

Type: Travel, full-time (13-week contract)

Travel, full-time (13-week contract) Pay Range: $2,739.80 – $2,876.79/week (40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts, no call)

(40 hrs/week, 5x8 day shifts, no call) Schedule: 08:00–16:30, days

Home health PT role focused on OASIS with a clear points-based caseload. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, EAP, wellness program, and referral bonuses for travelers working 30+ hours.

Employer: Commonwealth Senior Living

Location: Gloucester, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $50,000–$60,000/year

Leadership role in an assisted living setting, helping oversee resident care, staffing, and care plans while still providing hands-on nursing care. Full-time staff may receive medical, dental, vision, company-paid life insurance, disability options, 401(k), PTO, and other voluntary benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Gloucester.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.