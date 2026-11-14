Arlington’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in consulting and tech. If you’ve got people skills plus a head for data or tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Guidehouse

Guidehouse Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid, DC area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000 – $124,000/year

Support a federal Cybersecurity Services Division with workforce planning, recruiting, onboarding, and performance programs. Good fit if you have 3+ years in HR/human capital, know federal HR processes, and can get or already hold a Public Trust clearance. Strong benefits, including 401(k), bonuses, tuition help, and student loan support.

Employer: Shield AI

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)

Salary: Range not listed (base pay + bonus + benefits + equity for regular employees)

Own full-cycle recruiting for high-end software and robotics engineers in autonomy, AI/ML, and aerospace. Best for someone with 5+ years of technical recruiting, strong sourcing skills, and comfort working in a fast-paced, high-growth defense-tech environment.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

(Government & Public Services) Location: Arlington, VA (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100/year + potential annual incentive

Application timeline: Recruiting through 01/31/2027

Lead large-scale Oracle HCM Cloud Core HR implementations for public sector clients. You’ll run workshops, guide solution design, and support change management. Ideal if you have 5+ years with Oracle HCM Cloud, 3+ full lifecycle Core HR implementations, and can obtain a Public Trust clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and keep an eye on similar roles from the same employers—they tend to hire in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.