Arlington’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from federal space planning to private‑sector property and infrastructure work. Here are several solid roles if you like shaping how buildings, land, and communities are used.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Arlington, VA (also Austin, Seattle)

(also Austin, Seattle) Salary (Arlington): $155,400 – $210,200/year

Type: Full-time

This role leads end-to-end land development, entitlements, and permitting for new AWS data center sites, including in new markets. You’ll work with local governments, landowners, and internal teams to secure approvals, manage risk, and turn raw land into development‑ready sites, with 25–50% travel and strong cross‑team influence.

Employer: Luster National

Location: Arlington, VA (greater DMV area)

Salary: $70,000 – $105,000/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Support large, complex heavy civil projects—highways, bridges, and transit—by inspecting work in the field and keeping detailed records from first pour to closeout. This is a good fit if you have a civil/structural/mechanical background, OSHA 30, and want steady, long‑term work with a strong benefits package and flexible time off.

Employer: Senior Lifestyle

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work closely with the Executive Director to run a 346‑unit HUD‑regulated senior housing high‑rise, focusing on compliance, inspections, lease enforcement, resident relations, and maintenance coordination. Great if you enjoy affordable housing, HUD compliance, and community-focused property management.

Employer: Washington Headquarters Services (DoD)

Location: Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Salary: $85,447 – $111,087/year (GS‑11 to GS‑13)

Type: Full-time, federal competitive service

Manage space planning and utilization for DoD facilities, including surveys, project management, and policies for both government‑owned and leased buildings. This role offers telework eligibility, promotion potential to GS‑13, and is ideal if you have experience in facility/space planning and federal projects and can obtain a Secret clearance.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Arlington roles in planning and development tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.