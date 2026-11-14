Arlington’s science and research scene is buzzing right now—lots of roles mixing data, policy, and cutting-edge tech. If you’re quantitative, curious, and like solving real-world problems, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: DNV

DNV Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid, 3 days/week in office or client site)

(hybrid, 3 days/week in office or client site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $195,000

Work on utility-scale wind projects across the U.S. and Canada, leading SCADA analytics, energy assessments, and automation tools. Great fit if you love Python/R/MATLAB, big datasets, and want your work to directly support decarbonization.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $97,600 – $200,600

Lead big research projects on hospitals, payers, AI in health care, and policy trends. You’ll manage a team, publish thought leadership, and brief senior executives—ideal for someone with a master’s+ and 8+ years in health/LSHC research.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

High-end applied research role using tensor networks and quantum-inspired algorithms for national security problems. Requires a PhD, strong Python, HPC experience, and ability to obtain/hold a U.S. government clearance.

Employer: Sigmatech

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $185,000 – $220,000

Support the U.S. Space Force with enterprise-level modeling, simulation, and analysis. Great for someone with 10+ years’ analytics experience, strong OR/stats background, AI/ML familiarity, and an active TS/SCI clearance.

Employer: Nestlé USA

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,722 – $97,598 + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Entry-level to early-career R&D role working on food product development from bench to factory. Good match if you have a Food Science/Engineering or related degree and want hands-on work with consumer products.

Employer: George Mason University

Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid eligible)

(hybrid eligible) Type: Full-time, 12-month research staff

Full-time, 12-month research staff Salary: Commensurate with experience

Work on studies at the intersection of health and justice—using admin data, running stats in R/SPSS/Stata/SAS, and helping design new research. Great for someone with a master’s and strong quantitative and qualitative skills. Closes: Dec 4, 2026.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $129,200 – $174,700

PhD-level economist role building econometric models on massive datasets to solve real business problems. Perfect if you’re strong in causal inference, big data, and want to work closely with senior leaders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting sparks ideas for other teams or roles to watch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.