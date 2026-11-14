Gloucester’s retail scene is busy and growing, and Sheetz is leading the way with several full-time roles. If you like a fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Gloucester, VA

Gloucester, VA Type: Full-time

Pay highlight: Extra $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am shifts

Day shift role helping customers, running the register, making food and drinks, and keeping the store clean and stocked. Full-time team members work 4 weekend days per month and get access to competitive pay, PTO, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave, food & drink discounts, tuition help, and bonuses.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Gloucester, VA

Gloucester, VA Type: Full-time

Pay highlight: Additional $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am

Overnight shift for night owls who like quieter stores and steady hours. You’ll greet customers, prepare food, handle cash and restricted sales, and keep the store spotless and stocked. Full-time staff must work 4 weekend days per month and receive the same strong benefits package.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Gloucester, VA

Gloucester, VA Type: Full-time

Evening shift focused on after-work and dinnertime rushes—lots of customer interaction, food prep, and register work. Full-time evening team members also work 4 weekend days per month and can grow their skills across sales, food service, and customer care.

If you’re friendly, 18 or older, and don’t mind being on your feet, these Sheetz roles could be a solid next step. Click a job title to read the full posting and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.