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🚨 Ongoing delays at Reagan after nationwide ground stop
13 days ago
🚨 Flight delays continue after nationwide ground stop
Updated November 13 at 9:00 p.m.
Air travel at Reagan National Airport (DCA) is still being affected after a 5-hour nationwide ground stop of flights on Friday.
Key points:
- The FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:15 p.m. Friday.
- Airlines are still rebuilding their schedules, so delays and cancellations will continue.
- Before you come to the airport, check directly with your airline to confirm your flight status, especially if you’re flying Saturday.
- Airport facilities are open for passengers, including those without overnight hotel arrangements.
- Shops and restaurants in the terminals and concourses are staying open late to support travelers.
If you or family are flying soon, plan extra time and verify your flight before heading to DCA.
More Info: flyreagan.com - UPDATES on Recovery from Friday's ...
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