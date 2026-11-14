💰 Simple home checks before holiday travel can save you big repair bills. Virginia Tech property management expert Dave Ohlrich shares quick steps to protect your home if you’re leaving for a trip: Keep pipes from freezing: Leave the heat on , close windows, and open cabinets under sinks on exterior walls so warm air reaches pipes.

Leave the , close windows, and so warm air reaches pipes. Prep outdoor plumbing: Disconnect outdoor hoses , drain exterior faucets, and insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas if you can.

, drain exterior faucets, and insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas if you can. Know your water shutoff: Learn where your main water shutoff is and share that with a trusted local contact. For long trips, ask a plumber how to safely shut off and restart your water and water heater. Never shut off fire sprinklers.

Learn where your is and share that with a trusted local contact. For long trips, ask a how to safely shut off and restart your water and water heater. Never shut off fire sprinklers. Check hidden trouble spots: Look at plumbing in crawl spaces, attics, garages, exterior walls , and around your water heater and appliance hoses .

Look at plumbing in , and around your . Plan for heat or power loss: Give a trusted person access to your home to check the heat and call a contractor if needed. Don’t leave space heaters running.

Give a to your home to check the heat and call a contractor if needed. Don’t leave running. Use leak detectors: Place moisture sensors under sinks and near washing machines and water heaters , and set them to send phone alerts .

Place under sinks and near , and set them to send . In severe cold: A small cold-water drip from a plumber-recommended faucet can help protect vulnerable pipes.

A from a plumber-recommended faucet can help protect vulnerable pipes. Final 30-minute checklist: Confirm the heat works and is set to a winter setting. Check under sinks and around appliances for active leaks . Open sink cabinets on exterior walls; disconnect outdoor hoses. Close and lock all doors and windows. Turn off or unplug TVs, countertop appliances, portable heaters, holiday lights , and don’t leave anything charging . Confirm who your local contact is and that they have access.

For media interviews with Ohlrich, email mediarelatons@vt.edu.

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