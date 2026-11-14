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⚠️ Holiday travel? Key steps to protect your home while away
12 days ago
💰 Simple home checks before holiday travel can save you big repair bills.
Virginia Tech property management expert Dave Ohlrich shares quick steps to protect your home if you’re leaving for a trip:
- Keep pipes from freezing: Leave the heat on, close windows, and open cabinets under sinks on exterior walls so warm air reaches pipes.
- Prep outdoor plumbing: Disconnect outdoor hoses, drain exterior faucets, and insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas if you can.
- Know your water shutoff: Learn where your main water shutoff is and share that with a trusted local contact. For long trips, ask a plumber how to safely shut off and restart your water and water heater. Never shut off fire sprinklers.
- Check hidden trouble spots: Look at plumbing in crawl spaces, attics, garages, exterior walls, and around your water heater and appliance hoses.
- Plan for heat or power loss: Give a trusted person access to your home to check the heat and call a contractor if needed. Don’t leave space heaters running.
- Use leak detectors: Place moisture sensors under sinks and near washing machines and water heaters, and set them to send phone alerts.
- In severe cold: A small cold-water drip from a plumber-recommended faucet can help protect vulnerable pipes.
- Final 30-minute checklist:
- Confirm the heat works and is set to a winter setting.
- Check under sinks and around appliances for active leaks.
- Open sink cabinets on exterior walls; disconnect outdoor hoses.
- Close and lock all doors and windows.
- Turn off or unplug TVs, countertop appliances, portable heaters, holiday lights, and don’t leave anything charging.
- Confirm who your local contact is and that they have access.
For media interviews with Ohlrich, email mediarelatons@vt.edu.
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