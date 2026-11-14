⚠️ OmniRide Gainesville–Washington Express trip delayed

On Friday, Nov 13, 2026, the 6:12 PM OmniRide Gainesville–Washington Express trip that normally departs M St & 10th St SE at 6:34 PM is delayed.

If you usually catch this bus at M St & 10th St SE, expect it to arrive late and adjust your travel plans or connections as needed.