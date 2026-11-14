🚧 OmniRide Montclair–Washington Express trip delayed

On Friday, Nov 13, 2026, the 953 PM OmniRide Montclair–Washington Express trip that normally departs 7th St & E St SW at 5:44 PM is delayed.

If you planned to take this specific trip, expect a later departure and adjust your evening plans or connections. This notice applies only to the 953 PM run leaving from 7th St & E St SW at 5:44 PM on that date.