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⚠️ 612 Warrenton PM 2:43 PM trip is running as normal
12 days ago
⚠️ 612 Warrenton PM bus is running as scheduled
OmniRide has confirmed that the 612 Warrenton PM trip that leaves M St & 10th St SE at 2:43 PM is not missed and is operating as normal.
If you usually catch this bus at that time and stop, you can stick with your regular plan and board as usual.
More Info: UPDATE OmniRide Express is Not Missed: 612 Warrent...
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