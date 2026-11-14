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⚠️ 2:43 pm 612 Warrenton PM bus not running today
12 days ago
🚧 2:43 pm 612 Warrenton PM bus missed today
The 612 Warrenton PM trip that was scheduled to leave M St & 10th St SE at 2:43 pm on November 13, 2026 has been missed and will not run.
If you planned to ride this bus, please use the 612 Warrenton PM at 3:13 pm instead.
More Info: OmniRide Warrenton-Gainesville Express Missed: 612...
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