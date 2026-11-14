Arlington is buzzing with high-level supply chain and logistics work right now, especially for folks who like complex networks and big-picture planning.

Here are several standout roles hiring in Arlington, VA:

Employer: Amazon

Amazon Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $133,500 – $180,600 annually

annually Type: Full-time

Org-wide strategy role for Amazon’s global OpEx Procurement team, shaping how a 700+ person, multi-region organization buys and manages goods and services. You’ll act as a strategic architect and chief-of-staff partner to the Global Director, owning multi-year strategy, cross-pillar initiatives, and data/metrics that drive decisions worldwide.

Employer: Paradigm Max Q LLC

Location: Crystal City (Arlington), VA | Remote with on-site client support

| with on-site client support Salary: $90,000 – $150,000 (DMV market range)

(DMV market range) Type: Full-time

Senior logistics advisor role supporting the F-35 Joint Program Office, focused on life cycle logistics, integrated product support, and Low Observable (stealth) sustainment. Requires Active Secret clearance and ~15+ years of defense logistics experience; you’ll guide global sustainment strategy, readiness, and modernization for the F-35 fleet.

Employer: Petroplan

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on contracts role supporting large industrial/energy projects and complex equipment agreements. You’ll manage change orders, claims, acceptance, and closeout, working closely with legal, technical teams, and contractors to keep big-ticket contracts on track and fully documented.

Employer: Amazon

Amazon Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $115,400 – $160,000 annually (Arlington band)

annually (Arlington band) Type: Full-time

Lead the North America AMXL Sort Center plan for heavy and bulky items—owning how volume flows into, through, and out of every AMXL sort center in the US and Canada. This is a data-heavy, network-planning role where your yearly plan directly steers linehaul, capacity, and trailer-fill decisions.

Employer: Amazon

Amazon Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $115,400 – $160,000 annually (Arlington band)

annually (Arlington band) Type: Full-time

Senior sourcing role in Amazon’s Global Procurement team, focused on Material Handling Equipment (MHE). You’ll build category strategies, lead negotiations, manage key suppliers, and drive measurable savings and performance across a high-impact equipment category.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and options in other cities.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.