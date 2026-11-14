Arlington’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—especially if you’re into tech, cloud, and defense. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ramboll

Location: Arlington, VA (remote near a U.S./EU office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base + potential bonus

Help global teams win bids and proposals for a sustainability-focused engineering firm. Great fit if you love research, writing, and organizing complex tenders using tools like Teams, SharePoint, and PowerPoint.

Employer: AV (AeroVironment)

Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $143,500–$358,750

Own growth with Intelligence Community customers (MPO, USCYBERCOMMAND) for a leading autonomous systems company. Ideal for someone with TS/SCI w/ poly, 15+ years IC experience, and a track record of big federal wins.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $142,800–$193,200 base + RSUs + incentives

Lead a major global automotive/manufacturing client for AWS, owning C‑suite relationships and cloud/AI adoption strategy. Great for senior sellers used to complex, global accounts and executive negotiations.

Employer: Amazon (Veeqo)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $80,600–$141,100 base + RSUs

Run seller-facing webinars, in‑person events, and conference activations for Amazon’s e‑commerce shipping platform. Good match if you love end‑to‑end event ownership, vendor management, and data-driven event reporting (25% travel).

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $187,000–$252,900 base + RSUs + sales incentives

Lead a team selling large AI/GenAI and cloud transformation programs to healthcare and life sciences clients. Best for seasoned tech sales leaders with deep HCLS experience and comfort selling at C‑suite level.

Employer: AE Works Ltd.

Location: Washington, DC / Arlington area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$80,000

Support proposals and marketing for an architecture & engineering firm across federal, higher ed, and commercial markets. Great if you have 5+ years of RFP/proposal work and enjoy blending writing, layout, and brand management.

Employer: Forterra

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$170,000 + equity

Own product positioning and launches for cutting-edge defense autonomy platforms. Perfect for a strong technical storyteller with 4–6 years in product marketing in defense/robotics/complex B2B tech.

Employer: Astrion

Location: Arlington, VA (onsite, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$265,000

Lead high‑stakes captures across Space Force, USSPACECOM, NRO, and allied space customers. Suited to senior capture pros (20+ years) with TS/SCI eligibility and deep space warfighting or adjacent mission experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600–$338,300 + sales incentives

Drive Snowflake‑focused cloud/AI/data services sales, especially into Life Sciences. Ideal for a senior seller with 12+ years in tech/consulting sales and strong cloud data platform experience.

Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Blend comms strategy, executive messaging, and performance reporting for a high‑impact government client. Great for someone with 6+ years in strategic comms and experience advising senior leaders.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $133,900–$181,200 base + RSUs

Be the operations backbone for AWS’s North America Industries sales segment—owning planning, forecasting, and business reviews. Good fit if you’re strong in Excel, CRM/comp tools, and exec‑level reporting.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $147,900–$200,100 base + RSUs

Own the go‑to‑market strategy for attracting forward‑deployed engineering talent in AI and cloud. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in GTM/BD plus deep Data & AI exposure and comfort negotiating complex external partnerships.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – based in U.S., open to Arlington residents

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Comp: Performance-based commissions + bonuses

Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national system. Best for self‑motivated, coachable sellers who want uncapped, commission‑only income.

Employer: AE Works

Location: Washington, DC / Arlington area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not specified in this posting; related role listed at $60,000–$80,000)

Support marketing and BD with proposals, RFQs/RFPs, and branded materials for an A/E firm. Great if you have 5+ years of proposal experience and enjoy both writing and design.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$219,000

Drive Navy growth for medium unmanned surface vessels—owning pipeline, capture, and relationships across OPNAV, fleets, and key Navy offices. Requires active Secret clearance and strong Navy/DoD BD background.

Employer: AE Works

Location: Washington, DC / Arlington area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not specified)

Lead complex federal A/E proposals end‑to‑end, from strategy through submission. Best for a seasoned proposal pro (10+ years) who enjoys both directing and hands‑on writing/editing.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay (Arlington): $31.39–$54.90/hour + sign‑on, RSUs, sales incentives

Entry‑level cloud sales role focused on outbound prospecting and pipeline generation, with a clear path into full‑cycle sales. Great for early‑career sellers who want heavy coaching and growth.

Employer: Eccalon, LLC

Location: Crystal City, VA (onsite, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategic comms for the Office of Industrial Base Growth in OUSW(A&S), covering messaging, media, events, and executive speeches. Requires active Secret clearance and 10+ years of hands‑on comms experience.

Employer: Redhorse Corporation

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided, exact figure varies by experience (see posting)

Run federal proposal efforts (RFPs, RFIs, IDIQs, task orders) for a national security–focused tech and data firm. Good for someone with 5+ years of federal proposal management and comfort in fast, deadline‑driven environments.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Arlington roles at this level tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.