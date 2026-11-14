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📣 Arlington, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Arlington’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—especially if you’re into tech, cloud, and defense. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.
Pursuit Coordinator
Employer: Ramboll
Location: Arlington, VA (remote near a U.S./EU office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$75,000 base + potential bonus
Help global teams win bids and proposals for a sustainability-focused engineering firm. Great fit if you love research, writing, and organizing complex tenders using tools like Teams, SharePoint, and PowerPoint.
Business Development Director (MPO)
Employer: AV (AeroVironment)
Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $143,500–$358,750
Own growth with Intelligence Community customers (MPO, USCYBERCOMMAND) for a leading autonomous systems company. Ideal for someone with TS/SCI w/ poly, 15+ years IC experience, and a track record of big federal wins.
Global Account Manager, Automotive & Manufacturing
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Arlington): $142,800–$193,200 base + RSUs + incentives
Lead a major global automotive/manufacturing client for AWS, owning C‑suite relationships and cloud/AI adoption strategy. Great for senior sellers used to complex, global accounts and executive negotiations.
Events Experience Manager, Veeqo
Employer: Amazon (Veeqo)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Arlington): $80,600–$141,100 base + RSUs
Run seller-facing webinars, in‑person events, and conference activations for Amazon’s e‑commerce shipping platform. Good match if you love end‑to‑end event ownership, vendor management, and data-driven event reporting (25% travel).
Senior ProServe Sales Leader, North America HCLS
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Arlington): $187,000–$252,900 base + RSUs + sales incentives
Lead a team selling large AI/GenAI and cloud transformation programs to healthcare and life sciences clients. Best for seasoned tech sales leaders with deep HCLS experience and comfort selling at C‑suite level.
Marketing & Proposal Coordinator / Marketing Associate
Employer: AE Works Ltd.
Location: Washington, DC / Arlington area
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$80,000
Support proposals and marketing for an architecture & engineering firm across federal, higher ed, and commercial markets. Great if you have 5+ years of RFP/proposal work and enjoy blending writing, layout, and brand management.
Product Marketing Manager
Employer: Forterra
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $130,000–$170,000 + equity
Own product positioning and launches for cutting-edge defense autonomy platforms. Perfect for a strong technical storyteller with 4–6 years in product marketing in defense/robotics/complex B2B tech.
Director of Capture Management – Space Warfighting
Employer: Astrion
Location: Arlington, VA (onsite, travel up to 50%)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000–$265,000
Lead high‑stakes captures across Space Force, USSPACECOM, NRO, and allied space customers. Suited to senior capture pros (20+ years) with TS/SCI eligibility and deep space warfighting or adjacent mission experience.
Sales Vice President, Snowflake Alliance
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $171,600–$338,300 + sales incentives
Drive Snowflake‑focused cloud/AI/data services sales, especially into Life Sciences. Ideal for a senior seller with 12+ years in tech/consulting sales and strong cloud data platform experience.
Strategic Communications Manager, Technical Transformation
Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $116,200–$229,100
Blend comms strategy, executive messaging, and performance reporting for a high‑impact government client. Great for someone with 6+ years in strategic comms and experience advising senior leaders.
Sr. Field Sales Ops Lead, US Industries
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Arlington): $133,900–$181,200 base + RSUs
Be the operations backbone for AWS’s North America Industries sales segment—owning planning, forecasting, and business reviews. Good fit if you’re strong in Excel, CRM/comp tools, and exec‑level reporting.
Sr Technical Business Development Manager, Talent Markets
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary (Arlington): $147,900–$200,100 base + RSUs
Own the go‑to‑market strategy for attracting forward‑deployed engineering talent in AI and cloud. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in GTM/BD plus deep Data & AI exposure and comfort negotiating complex external partnerships.
Insurance Sales Representative (Life Insurance)
Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)
Location: Remote – based in U.S., open to Arlington residents
Type: Full-time, commission-based
Comp: Performance-based commissions + bonuses
Fully remote life insurance sales with a flexible schedule and a proven national system. Best for self‑motivated, coachable sellers who want uncapped, commission‑only income.
Marketing Associate
Employer: AE Works
Location: Washington, DC / Arlington area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not specified in this posting; related role listed at $60,000–$80,000)
Support marketing and BD with proposals, RFQs/RFPs, and branded materials for an A/E firm. Great if you have 5+ years of proposal experience and enjoy both writing and design.
Senior Growth Manager, Navy – MUSV
Employer: Saronic Technologies
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $175,000–$219,000
Drive Navy growth for medium unmanned surface vessels—owning pipeline, capture, and relationships across OPNAV, fleets, and key Navy offices. Requires active Secret clearance and strong Navy/DoD BD background.
Federal Proposal Manager
Employer: AE Works
Location: Washington, DC / Arlington area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive (not specified)
Lead complex federal A/E proposals end‑to‑end, from strategy through submission. Best for a seasoned proposal pro (10+ years) who enjoys both directing and hands‑on writing/editing.
Associate Account Executive (Customer Acquisition Rep)
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Pay (Arlington): $31.39–$54.90/hour + sign‑on, RSUs, sales incentives
Entry‑level cloud sales role focused on outbound prospecting and pipeline generation, with a clear path into full‑cycle sales. Great for early‑career sellers who want heavy coaching and growth.
Communications Specialist
Employer: Eccalon, LLC
Location: Crystal City, VA (onsite, not remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead strategic comms for the Office of Industrial Base Growth in OUSW(A&S), covering messaging, media, events, and executive speeches. Requires active Secret clearance and 10+ years of hands‑on comms experience.
Proposal Manager
Employer: Redhorse Corporation
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range provided, exact figure varies by experience (see posting)
Run federal proposal efforts (RFPs, RFIs, IDIQs, task orders) for a national security–focused tech and data firm. Good for someone with 5+ years of federal proposal management and comfort in fast, deadline‑driven environments.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Arlington roles at this level tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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