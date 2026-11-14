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🚔 Arlington, VA Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings
Arlington is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who can keep buildings, data, and missions safe. Here are a few solid public safety and security roles hiring now.
Armed Security Officer
- Employer: TriCorps
- Location: Arlington, VA (and nearby Fairfax/Alexandria sites)
- Type: Full and Part-Time
- Pay: $24.00 – $26.00/hour
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, paid vacation
Work armed posts for a national security firm, protecting employees, visitors, and property through patrols, access control, and incident response. You’ll need an active Virginia DCJS armed registration, AED/CPR/First Aid, and 1+ year in law enforcement, armed security, or the military.
Visitor Control Specialist
- Employer: System High Corporation
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-Time
- Security Clearance: Secret to start; able to obtain TS/SCI/SAP
Front-line security role checking IDs, issuing badges, screening bags, and enforcing rules on prohibited items for a secure government site. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, 1–2 years related work, and want to grow in classified program security.
Intelligence Discipline Lead – Subject Matter Expert
- Employer: CGS Federal (Contact Government Services)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-Time, Expert-Level
- Pay: $80,500 – $149,500/year
- Clearance: Active DoD Top Secret/SCI
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), FSA, PTO, holidays
Lead high-level intelligence work supporting USSOCOM targeting and counter-intelligence operations. This is for seasoned intel pros with 8+ years analytical intel experience, 5+ years operational analysis, 2+ years in a managerial SOF/SMU support role, and deep skills in F3EAD, targeting, and advanced analysis.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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