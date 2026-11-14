Arlington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from human medicine to pet care and telehealth. Here are several solid roles hiring now across clinics, hospitals, and remote care.

Employer: Kindbridge Behavioral Health

Kindbridge Behavioral Health Location: Arlington, VA (remote teletherapy, DC license required)

Type: Part-time, W-2

Salary: Not listed

Specialize in gambling, gaming, and other behavioral process disorders with a fully remote, flexible schedule. You’ll get structured training toward ICGC certification, mentorship from experts, 401(k) with match, and full admin/billing support so you can focus on therapy.

Employer: VHC Health

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (VHC notes pay is based on experience and market)

Hands-on patient care role in oncology, working under RNs in a hospital setting. Great fit if you have 6+ months clinical tech or similar experience, BLS certification, and want strong benefits and growth in a major local health system.

Employer: Mission Pet Health (Arlington Animal Hospital)

Location: Arlington, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $25/hour (based on experience)

Join a long-standing, AAHA-accredited small animal hospital with a 4-day work week, rotating Saturdays, and no Sundays or on-call. Ideal if you have 1+ year vet hospital experience, strong technical skills, and want good benefits, discounted pet care, and a stable, team-focused clinic.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local practice)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Outpatient-only adult family practice with a 4-day in-office schedule plus 1 remote day, 16–18 patients/day, and no call (virtual team covers after-hours). Great for board-certified Family Practice physicians with 2+ years outpatient experience who want a lifestyle-focused, non–RVU-heavy role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out anyway—roles like this often lead to other openings in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.