Arlington’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest service, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role helps run the bakery department—ordering, inventory, displays, and leading the bakery team—while staying hands-on with baking and customer service. Comes with competitive pay, store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour + tips, weekly pay

You’ll rotate through all stations—cooking, assembling orders, and working the line—in a fast-paced, high-volume spot. Includes meal discounts, medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, PTO/sick time, commuter benefits, and lots of training and growth potential.

Employer: Sfoglina Rosslyn (Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead front-of-house at an acclaimed, fine-dining Italian restaurant backed by a James Beard Award-winning, Michelin-starred chef. You’ll oversee service, staff development, and financial performance, with bonus potential, health benefits, PTO, and dining discounts.

Employer: Marriott International – Renaissance Hotel

Location: 2800 South Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time, management

Pay Range: $27.88–$36.06/hour + bonus eligible

This hotel operations role touches front desk, housekeeping, food & beverage, and events, perfect if you want broad hotel experience. Offers global-brand training, steady hours, and leadership responsibility across shifts and departments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—hospitality roles in Arlington open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.