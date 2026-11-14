Arlington’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got defense, tech, or government experience. Here are several high‑impact management roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Arlington, VA (limited telework)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $325,000

Lead USAF ISR and weapons government relations, act as Lockheed’s liaison to the Pentagon and Congress, and manage a small team. Requires deep Air Force policy background and an active Top Secret clearance.

Employer: ECG Management Consultants

Location: Washington, DC office (hybrid; Arlington-area candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $170,000 – $196,400

Run transformation and operations for ECG’s internal consulting pool, working closely with ~70 early-career consultants. Mix of program management, change management, and people development in a healthcare consulting firm.

Employer: Graham Technologies

Location: Arlington, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (strong benefits + 4 weeks PTO year one)

Support National Guard Bureau domestic operations planning, DSCA, and readiness. Great fit if you have military ops/DoD planning experience and an active Top Secret clearance.

Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Global Security)

Location: Arlington/DMV (travel 51–75%, Navy Yard presence)

Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt

Salary: $161,015 – $235,073

Own a large Foreign Military Sales naval support program with full P&L, leading multi-site engineering and shipyard teams. Ideal for senior leaders with 20+ years in Navy ship construction/overhaul and FMS experience.

Employer: Gates Hudson

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000

Run day-to-day operations for a multifamily property: budgeting, staff leadership, leasing, resident relations, and maintenance oversight. Good step if you have 2–5 years as a property manager and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Location: Arlington, VA (travel to LA/TX shipyards)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000

Help run major autonomous shipbuilding programs from contract award through delivery. You’ll balance cost, schedule, and mission needs while working closely with production, engineering, and government customers.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location (Arlington-area candidates welcome)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $185,000

Lead complex, multi-discipline design programs for hyperscale AI data centers. Great for PMs with industrial/advanced facilities experience and at least 2 years managing data center or advanced tech projects.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time (listed as Director-level contracts role)

Salary: $192,000 – $303,600

Own Saronic’s international contracts across FMS and Direct Commercial Sales for autonomous vessels. You’ll structure and negotiate complex cross-border deals and be the in-house expert on export controls and international defense contracting.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA (30–50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $151,200 – $204,600 (plus RSUs & bonus)

Embedded with customer teams to ship AI/ML products inside complex enterprises. You own discovery, scoping, and product outcomes while engineers own the “how.” Strong fit if you’ve built AI/ML products in enterprise settings.

Employer: Deloitte (GPS – Strategy & Transactions)

Location: Arlington, VA (on-site 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $131,000 – $218,300

Lead strategy and growth work in the intelligence space, bringing 10+ years of intel program support and consulting experience. Requires TS/SCI with Polygraph and comfort working in a fast-paced national security environment.

Employer: Serco

Location: Arlington, VA (some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range noted on posting (varies by experience; see Serco site)

Serve as a strategic advisor across Navy undersea programs, focusing on performance, risk, and industrial base readiness. Great for leaders with 10+ years in defense/acquisition and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Deloitte (GPS – Strategy & Transactions)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,100 – $265,100

Lead a team supporting special education policy and programs for military-connected families, with a focus on IDEA Parts B and C. Ideal if you blend education program management experience with interest in military/veteran communities.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

Location: Arlington, VA (some on-site for government client)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,492 – $144,738

Oversee IT infrastructure projects (network, cloud, security) for a large federal client, tracking scope, schedule, and risk. Good next step if you have ~5 years in project support/PM and can obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Arlington, VA (25–50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $154,050 – $278,475

Lead advanced undersea and maritime ISR programs from prototype to deployment, with full program responsibility. Best for senior leaders with 20+ years in the Navy environment and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Advanced Resource Technologies, Inc. (ARTI)

Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid: M/W/F in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support DARPA’s Small Business Programs Office with budgeting, reporting, briefings, and SBIR/STTR process support. Great entry-level management track role if you have a bachelor’s and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Rios Partners

Location: Arlington, VA (Hybrid)

Type: 1099, 6‑month contract (potential extension)

Salary: Not listed (contract rate)

Lead a 5–10 person consulting team on a global organizational transformation project. Perfect if you have 5+ years in strategy/management consulting and at least 1 year as a project/engagement manager.

Employer: Senior Lifestyle

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Executive Director in running a large HUD-regulated senior community, focusing on compliance, inspections, resident relations, and team training. Good fit if you care about seniors and have affordable housing/HUD experience.

Employer: Arlington County Treasurer’s Office

Location: Arlington, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time, political appointee

Salary: Not listed (includes full County benefits)

Second-in-command to the elected Treasurer, leading operations, process improvement, and staff development across tax billing and collections. Requires a related bachelor’s degree and willingness to obtain Master Governmental Deputy Treasurer certification.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Arlington leadership roles tend to move quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.