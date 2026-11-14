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👔 Arlington, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Salaries
Arlington’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially if you’ve got defense, tech, or government experience. Here are several high‑impact management roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Government Relations Director – L7
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Arlington, VA (limited telework)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000 – $325,000
Lead USAF ISR and weapons government relations, act as Lockheed’s liaison to the Pentagon and Congress, and manage a small team. Requires deep Air Force policy background and an active Top Secret clearance.
Manager, Enterprise Transformation & Operations
Employer: ECG Management Consultants
Location: Washington, DC office (hybrid; Arlington-area candidates eligible)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: $170,000 – $196,400
Run transformation and operations for ECG’s internal consulting pool, working closely with ~70 early-career consultants. Mix of program management, change management, and people development in a healthcare consulting firm.
Senior Program Analyst – Future Operations (TS)
Employer: Graham Technologies
Location: Arlington, VA (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (strong benefits + 4 weeks PTO year one)
Support National Guard Bureau domestic operations planning, DSCA, and readiness. Great fit if you have military ops/DoD planning experience and an active Top Secret clearance.
Director, Programs (Dir Programs 1 – 30355)
Employer: HII – Mission Technologies (Global Security)
Location: Arlington/DMV (travel 51–75%, Navy Yard presence)
Type: Full-time, salaried/exempt
Salary: $161,015 – $235,073
Own a large Foreign Military Sales naval support program with full P&L, leading multi-site engineering and shipyard teams. Ideal for senior leaders with 20+ years in Navy ship construction/overhaul and FMS experience.
Property Manager
Employer: Gates Hudson
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000 – $75,000
Run day-to-day operations for a multifamily property: budgeting, staff leadership, leasing, resident relations, and maintenance oversight. Good step if you have 2–5 years as a property manager and strong customer service skills.
Deputy Program Manager, Shipbuilding
Employer: Saronic Technologies
Location: Arlington, VA (travel to LA/TX shipyards)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $150,000
Help run major autonomous shipbuilding programs from contract award through delivery. You’ll balance cost, schedule, and mission needs while working closely with production, engineering, and government customers.
Project Manager – AI Data Centers
Employer: Jacobs
Location: Open to any U.S. location (Arlington-area candidates welcome)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $134,500 – $185,000
Lead complex, multi-discipline design programs for hyperscale AI data centers. Great for PMs with industrial/advanced facilities experience and at least 2 years managing data center or advanced tech projects.
Director of Contracts – International
Employer: Saronic Technologies
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time (listed as Director-level contracts role)
Salary: $192,000 – $303,600
Own Saronic’s international contracts across FMS and Direct Commercial Sales for autonomous vessels. You’ll structure and negotiate complex cross-border deals and be the in-house expert on export controls and international defense contracting.
Sr Product Manager, Technical – AWS Forward Deployed Engineering
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Arlington, VA (30–50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Arlington): $151,200 – $204,600 (plus RSUs & bonus)
Embedded with customer teams to ship AI/ML products inside complex enterprises. You own discovery, scoping, and product outcomes while engineers own the “how.” Strong fit if you’ve built AI/ML products in enterprise settings.
Manager, Mission Intelligence & Research Strategy, Growth, and Transformation
Employer: Deloitte (GPS – Strategy & Transactions)
Location: Arlington, VA (on-site 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Arlington): $131,000 – $218,300
Lead strategy and growth work in the intelligence space, bringing 10+ years of intel program support and consulting experience. Requires TS/SCI with Polygraph and comfort working in a fast-paced national security environment.
Director, Business Operations – Undersea & Submarine Programs
Employer: Serco
Location: Arlington, VA (some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range noted on posting (varies by experience; see Serco site)
Serve as a strategic advisor across Navy undersea programs, focusing on performance, risk, and industrial base readiness. Great for leaders with 10+ years in defense/acquisition and an active Secret clearance.
Special Education Team Lead – Manager
Employer: Deloitte (GPS – Strategy & Transactions)
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $159,100 – $265,100
Lead a team supporting special education policy and programs for military-connected families, with a focus on IDEA Parts B and C. Ideal if you blend education program management experience with interest in military/veteran communities.
Jr. IT Project Manager
Employer: NTT DATA North America
Location: Arlington, VA (some on-site for government client)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $96,492 – $144,738
Oversee IT infrastructure projects (network, cloud, security) for a large federal client, tracking scope, schedule, and risk. Good next step if you have ~5 years in project support/PM and can obtain a Public Trust.
Senior Program Manager – Undersea Systems
Employer: Leidos
Location: Arlington, VA (25–50% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $154,050 – $278,475
Lead advanced undersea and maritime ISR programs from prototype to deployment, with full program responsibility. Best for senior leaders with 20+ years in the Navy environment and an active Secret clearance.
Jr. Program Analyst – SBIR/STTR
Employer: Advanced Resource Technologies, Inc. (ARTI)
Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid: M/W/F in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support DARPA’s Small Business Programs Office with budgeting, reporting, briefings, and SBIR/STTR process support. Great entry-level management track role if you have a bachelor’s and can obtain a Secret clearance.
Transformation Project Leader (Independent Contractor)
Employer: Rios Partners
Location: Arlington, VA (Hybrid)
Type: 1099, 6‑month contract (potential extension)
Salary: Not listed (contract rate)
Lead a 5–10 person consulting team on a global organizational transformation project. Perfect if you have 5+ years in strategy/management consulting and at least 1 year as a project/engagement manager.
Assistant Property Manager – Senior Housing
Employer: Senior Lifestyle
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Executive Director in running a large HUD-regulated senior community, focusing on compliance, inspections, resident relations, and team training. Good fit if you care about seniors and have affordable housing/HUD experience.
Chief Deputy Treasurer
Employer: Arlington County Treasurer’s Office
Location: Arlington, VA (on-site)
Type: Full-time, political appointee
Salary: Not listed (includes full County benefits)
Second-in-command to the elected Treasurer, leading operations, process improvement, and staff development across tax billing and collections. Requires a related bachelor’s degree and willingness to obtain Master Governmental Deputy Treasurer certification.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Arlington leadership roles tend to move quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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