Arlington’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in schools, government, and defense-focused training. If you’re into teaching, curriculum, or workforce development, there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: OWT Global LLC

OWT Global LLC Location: Arlington, VA / NCR

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Secret (required)

Salary: Not listed

This role runs the Learning Management System and training tech for defense-related programs—perfect if you like blending IT, data, and learning. You’ll manage users, courses, integrations, and reporting while supporting virtual and hybrid training.

Employer: OWT Global LLC

OWT Global LLC Location: Arlington, VA / NCR

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Secret (required)

Salary: Not listed

Plan and run training events, workshops, and conferences for government clients. Good fit if you’re organized, love logistics, and want to be the hub between instructors, venues, and learners.

Employer: OWT Global LLC

OWT Global LLC Location: Arlington, VA / NCR

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Secret (required)

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-the-room role delivering classroom and virtual training to professional audiences. You’ll teach, coach, track learner progress, and work with designers to improve courses.

Employer: OWT Global LLC

OWT Global LLC Location: Arlington, VA / NCR

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Secret (required)

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role for someone with deep experience in instructional design. You’ll lead full-cycle curriculum design (ADDIE, ILT, VILT, eLearning), work closely with SMEs, and build training for complex defense missions.

Employer: Arlington Public Schools – Arlington Science Focus Elementary School

– Arlington Science Focus Elementary School Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: T-Scale: $59,429 – $144,723 (FY 2026–27)

Teach elementary students with a science focus at a dedicated science school. You’ll design engaging lessons, integrate tech, track student progress, and work closely with families and staff.

Employer: Arlington Public Schools – Syphax Academic Center

– Syphax Academic Center Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: T-Scale: $56,458 – $144,723 (2026–27)

District-level role supporting all world language programs—great if you’re an experienced language teacher ready to move into curriculum, assessment, and PD leadership.

Employer: Arlington County – Department of Environmental Services

Location: Arlington, VA (Water Pollution Control Plant)

Type: Full-time (Management Specialist)

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate training and certifications for a skilled trades and professional workforce in a technical, utility setting. You’ll manage LMS records, vendors, budgets, and workforce development projects; hybrid schedule possible.

Employer: Tutree, Inc.

Location: Arlington, VA 22207 (student’s home)

Type: Part-time / Contract (in-person)

Pay: $45/hour

One-on-one Algebra 2 tutoring for a high school junior, in person at the student’s home. Good side gig if you’re strong in math, can teach clearly, and want a flexible, well-paid hour a few days a week.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.