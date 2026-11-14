undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Arlington, VA
Arlington’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of national brands and growing companies hiring across stores, tech, and fashion. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Grocery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, merchandising, and leading the grocery team. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, store discount, and DailyPay access so you can get paid faster.
Retail Sales Associate (Sales Partner) – BeMobile
- Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Minimum $20/hour for first 12 months + unlimited commission
- Earnings Info: Sales Partners averaged $56,000+, with top performers at $100,000+ last year
Customer-facing role helping people choose wireless and tech solutions in a fast-paced store. Includes paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, Verizon discounts, and strong career growth support.
Store Associate – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $15.00 – $22.00/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027
Front-of-store role handling customers, cashiering, stocking, and supporting photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Part-time but eligible for benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other programs depending on hours.
Sales Advisor – Clarendon – Warby Parker
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Clarendon, Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay transparency noted in posting)
Help customers pick stylish glasses and make the in-store experience fun and easy. Full-time perks include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, free eyewear, and more.
Assistant Manager – Men’s Shoes & Sportswear – Pentagon City – Nordstrom
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Pentagon City, Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $40,000 – $64,000/year + commission
Lead and coach a sales team, help hit sales goals, and build loyal customers on the floor in a commission-based environment. Comes with medical/vision/dental, 401(k), paid time away, merchandise discount, and potential performance bonuses.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.