Arlington’s retail scene is busy right now—great mix of national brands and growing companies hiring across stores, tech, and fashion. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, inventory, merchandising, and leading the grocery team. Comes with competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, store discount, and DailyPay access so you can get paid faster.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

(Verizon retailer) Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Minimum $20/hour for first 12 months + unlimited commission

Earnings Info: Sales Partners averaged $56,000+, with top performers at $100,000+ last year

Customer-facing role helping people choose wireless and tech solutions in a fast-paced store. Includes paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, Verizon discounts, and strong career growth support.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00 – $22.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Front-of-store role handling customers, cashiering, stocking, and supporting photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Part-time but eligible for benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other programs depending on hours.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Clarendon, Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay transparency noted in posting)

Help customers pick stylish glasses and make the in-store experience fun and easy. Full-time perks include health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, parental leave, free eyewear, and more.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Pentagon City, Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $40,000 – $64,000/year + commission

Lead and coach a sales team, help hit sales goals, and build loyal customers on the floor in a commission-based environment. Comes with medical/vision/dental, 401(k), paid time away, merchandise discount, and potential performance bonuses.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.