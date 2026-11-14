Arlington has steady demand for people who keep buildings, schools, and vehicles in top shape. Here are several solid options, from entry-level cleaning to skilled HVAC work.

Employer: Cortland

Cortland Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps a large apartment community safe and running smoothly. You’ll handle repairs on electrical, plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and general building systems, plus preventative maintenance and on‑call emergencies. EPA certification and 1–3+ years of maintenance or multifamily experience are required.

Also listed on Indeed: Same Maintenance Technician role

Employer: Total Comfort Group

Total Comfort Group Location: Arlington, VA (MD/DC/VA route)

Type: Not specified (field service role)

Not specified (field service role) Salary: $30.00 – $50.00 per hour, plus overtime

Work on commercial HVAC/R systems across the region—RTUs, splits, heat pumps, air handlers, and more. Comes with company vehicle, fuel card, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays. You’ll need 3+ years commercial HVAC, EPA Universal, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Arlington Public Schools

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time, 12‑month

Salary: $18.57 – $31.60 per hour + $0.32/hr night shift differential

Keep Swanson Middle School clean and safe with floor care, restroom cleaning, trash, light grounds work, and building security. Only 6th grade completion and some cleaning experience needed; commercial building experience is a plus. Must be able to lift/move heavy items and adjust to changing schedules.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Listed as Part-time (posting header says full-time; details specify part-time)

Listed as (posting header says full-time; details specify part-time) Salary: $18.00 per hour

Help keep rental cars “Hertz Gold Clean” with washing, basic checks, and moving vehicles around the lot. Shift is Thursday–Monday, 5:00am–1:00pm. Requires a valid driver’s license, clean driving record, age 20+, and a high school diploma or GED. Includes travel discounts, health & wellness benefits, tuition help, and growth opportunities.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.