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Arlington County
🏗️ Arlington, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
12 days ago
Arlington is hot right now for engineers, especially if you like complex systems, federal work, or cutting‑edge tech. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Senior Electrical Engineer, Data Centers (Remote U.S.)
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Listed in Arlington, VA, work remote from any U.S. AECOM office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $190,000/year
Design and lead electrical systems for hyper‑scale data centers, acting as Engineer of Record and mentoring mid‑level staff. Great fit if you have a PE and deep data center experience and want high‑impact, mostly remote work with global teams.
Electrical MEP Engineer
- Employer: Futures Consulting, LLC
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on power, lighting, and low‑voltage design for commercial, healthcare, K‑12, and residential projects. Ideal if you have 3+ years MEP design, are comfortable in Revit/AutoCAD, and want broad building‑systems experience.
Senior Mechanical HVAC Engineer (Advanced Manufacturing)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Arlington, VA (role can sit at any U.S. Jacobs office, hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $123,600 – $170,000/year
Lead HVAC design for heavy industrial and advanced manufacturing facilities, from field investigations to full construction packages. Best for someone with 10+ years industrial HVAC and strong Revit skills who likes complex, multi‑discipline projects.
Senior Electrical Engineer
- Employer: WSP USA Solutions Inc.
- Location: Arlington, VA (other CONUS WSP offices considered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,600 – $174,400/year
Focus on substation and power systems design—single/three‑line diagrams, grounding, layouts, and more—for federal and utility clients. Great match if you have 10+ years, a PE, and can obtain Secret/Top Secret clearance.
Fire Protection Engineer – Federal
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid, ~2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,100 – $147,100/year
Lead fire protection design for DoD and federal facilities—sprinklers, special hazards, fire alarm/mass notification, and life safety code analysis. Good for engineers with 4+ years fire protection, Revit, and interest in federal work and occasional travel.
Sr. Communication Systems Engineer, Modeling & Simulation
- Employer: Amazon (Leo for Government)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $129,200 – $174,800/year
Model and analyze LEO satellite constellations for U.S. and allied government missions, using MATLAB/C++/Python and orbital mechanics. You’ll need 5+ years satellite/network modeling, strong coding, U.S. citizenship, and ability to get TS/SCI.
Early Career – Building Technology Systems
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Arlington, VA (in‑office with potential hybrid)
- Type: Listed as VOLUNTEER, but described as full-time early‑career role
- Salary: $72,700 – $102,000/year
Entry‑level role helping design smart building systems—AV, security, structured cabling, and converged networks. A fit if you have a BS in Electrical/Engineering Technology, 0–1 year experience, and want to grow in building tech.
Project Environmental Engineer / Scientist / Geologist – Project Manager
- Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage environmental investigation and remediation projects, lead field work, and mentor junior staff. Best for someone with 6+ years, strong environmental due diligence skills, and interest in both technical and client‑facing work.
Lead Consultant – Fire and Life Safety Engineer
- Employer: WSP USA Solutions Inc.
- Location: Arlington, VA (other CONUS WSP offices considered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,200 – $149,000/year
Lead fire and life safety consulting for public and private projects—code interpretation, smoke modeling, egress analysis, and system design. Great if you have 7+ years federal fire protection experience, a Fire Protection PE, and can obtain Secret/Top Secret.
Senior Test & Evaluation Engineer (TS/SCI #26-172)
- Employer: Strategic Analysis, Inc.
- Location: Crystal City, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support DoD/IC systems across the full test & evaluation life cycle—plans, test events, data analysis, and certification. A strong match if you have 8+ years T&E experience, know DoD/IC acquisition, and already hold an active TS/SCI.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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