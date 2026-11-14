Arlington is hot right now for engineers, especially if you like complex systems, federal work, or cutting‑edge tech. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: AECOM

AECOM Location: Listed in Arlington, VA , work remote from any U.S. AECOM office

Listed in , work Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $190,000/year

Design and lead electrical systems for hyper‑scale data centers, acting as Engineer of Record and mentoring mid‑level staff. Great fit if you have a PE and deep data center experience and want high‑impact, mostly remote work with global teams.

Employer: Futures Consulting, LLC

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on power, lighting, and low‑voltage design for commercial, healthcare, K‑12, and residential projects. Ideal if you have 3+ years MEP design, are comfortable in Revit/AutoCAD, and want broad building‑systems experience.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Arlington, VA (role can sit at any U.S. Jacobs office , hybrid)

(role can sit at , hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $123,600 – $170,000/year

Lead HVAC design for heavy industrial and advanced manufacturing facilities, from field investigations to full construction packages. Best for someone with 10+ years industrial HVAC and strong Revit skills who likes complex, multi‑discipline projects.

Employer: WSP USA Solutions Inc.

Location: Arlington, VA (other CONUS WSP offices considered)

(other CONUS WSP offices considered) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $119,600 – $174,400/year

Focus on substation and power systems design—single/three‑line diagrams, grounding, layouts, and more—for federal and utility clients. Great match if you have 10+ years, a PE, and can obtain Secret/Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid, ~2 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $84,100 – $147,100/year

Lead fire protection design for DoD and federal facilities—sprinklers, special hazards, fire alarm/mass notification, and life safety code analysis. Good for engineers with 4+ years fire protection, Revit, and interest in federal work and occasional travel.

Employer: Amazon (Leo for Government)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $129,200 – $174,800/year

Model and analyze LEO satellite constellations for U.S. and allied government missions, using MATLAB/C++/Python and orbital mechanics. You’ll need 5+ years satellite/network modeling, strong coding, U.S. citizenship, and ability to get TS/SCI.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Arlington, VA (in‑office with potential hybrid)

(in‑office with potential hybrid) Type: Listed as VOLUNTEER, but described as full-time early‑career role

Listed as VOLUNTEER, but described as Salary: $72,700 – $102,000/year

Entry‑level role helping design smart building systems—AV, security, structured cabling, and converged networks. A fit if you have a BS in Electrical/Engineering Technology, 0–1 year experience, and want to grow in building tech.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Manage environmental investigation and remediation projects, lead field work, and mentor junior staff. Best for someone with 6+ years, strong environmental due diligence skills, and interest in both technical and client‑facing work.

Employer: WSP USA Solutions Inc.

Location: Arlington, VA (other CONUS WSP offices considered)

(other CONUS WSP offices considered) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,200 – $149,000/year

Lead fire and life safety consulting for public and private projects—code interpretation, smoke modeling, egress analysis, and system design. Great if you have 7+ years federal fire protection experience, a Fire Protection PE, and can obtain Secret/Top Secret.

Employer: Strategic Analysis, Inc.

Location: Crystal City, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support DoD/IC systems across the full test & evaluation life cycle—plans, test events, data analysis, and certification. A strong match if you have 8+ years T&E experience, know DoD/IC acquisition, and already hold an active TS/SCI.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are flexible if your core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.