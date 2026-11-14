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📋 Arlington, VA Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Openings
Arlington has a nice mix of office roles right now, from front desk work to records and event support. Good options here if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.
Event Coordinator
Employer: CNA Corporation
Location: Arlington, VA (HQ, some off-site events)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Plan and run meetings, conferences, and special events, handling room setup, catering, A/V, and vendors. Needs 3+ years in events/hospitality, strong Microsoft Office skills, ability to lift up to 20 lbs, work flexible hours, and obtain a Secret clearance; hybrid work may be allowed.
Digital Image Processor Specialist
Employer: PenBay Technology Group
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Support the DoD Office of General Counsel by prepping, scanning, and managing documents and records. Requires Secret clearance, 2+ years digital imaging/scanning, Adobe experience, and prior work with classified materials and records management.
Entertainment Operations Specialist
Employer: USO
Location: Arlington, VA (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000–$78,750/year
Admin and production support for USO entertainment events featuring celebrity talent—budget tracking, contracts, vendor payments, data entry, and event logistics. Needs 3–5 years admin/support experience, comfort with budgets and finance systems, strong Microsoft Office skills, and willingness to work some non-standard hours.
Medical Receptionist
Employer: Dr. Syeda Kutub Eyecare Professionals
Location: Arlington, VA (in-person)
Type: Part-time
Salary: $19–$21/hour
Front desk role in an eye care office: check-in/out, phones, scheduling, payments, insurance checks, and basic pre-tests. Looking for 1+ year front desk experience, strong customer service, quick learner with EHR, and someone who wants to stay long term; includes paid time off.
Administrative Assistant
Employer: Senior Lifestyle
Location: Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $23/hour
Answer phones, handle data entry, help lease apartments, maintain resident files, and assist with rent collection in a senior living community. No experience required, just a valid driver’s license, good communication, and willingness to pitch in; offers health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and DailyPay access.
Records Management Consultant
Employer: Guidehouse
Location: Arlington, VA / DC area (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $74,000–$124,000/year
Lead records management for a federal cybersecurity division—overseeing inventories, file plans, compliance, training, and reporting. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in records/information governance or similar, and ability to obtain a Public Trust; comes with a strong benefits package and professional development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Arlington employers are hiring now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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