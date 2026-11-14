📢 Malcolm Mitchell shares love of reading at Laurel Lane

On November 13, 2026, NFL star and children’s book author Malcolm Mitchell visited Laurel Lane Elementary School to inspire students to read.

Mitchell read his book “My Super Duper Me” to every student at the school and handed out more than 400 copies, so each child could take a book home.

During the visit, several students were chosen for Mitchell’s READ TEAM, promising to keep being strong readers and to help others love reading too.

READ TEAM students:

Kindergarten: Max Kepa, Naomi Smith

Max Kepa, Naomi Smith 1st Grade: Emmy Brown, Xavier Gibbons

Emmy Brown, Xavier Gibbons 2nd Grade: A’mirra Lipscomb, Rhema Ajiboye

A’mirra Lipscomb, Rhema Ajiboye 3rd Grade: TyeMia Sheldon, Trenton Peele, Jensen Jastrebsky

TyeMia Sheldon, Trenton Peele, Jensen Jastrebsky 4th Grade: Logan Way, Gustavo Velasquez Gomez

Logan Way, Gustavo Velasquez Gomez 5th Grade: Camden Birchette, Luna Colon

WJCC Schools shared thanks to Malcolm Mitchell and his team for spending time with Laurel Lane students and encouraging a love of reading.