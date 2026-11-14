Gloucester has some very sweet cats hoping to find their forever homes. All of these kitties are waiting at Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society and would love a safe, loving place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Weight: About 8.8 lbs

About 8.8 lbs Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, friendly, gentle, loyal, smart

Affectionate, cuddly, friendly, gentle, loyal, smart Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102

Maple Leaf is a petite brown tabby girl with a big heart. She’s described as very loving and gentle, with a cuddly side that will make a cozy home even warmer. She’s already spayed and ready to settle in with her new family.

👉 Meet Maple Leaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Weight: About 7.2 lbs

About 7.2 lbs Personality: Adventurous, affectionate, gentle, smart, cuddly, playful

Adventurous, affectionate, gentle, smart, cuddly, playful Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102

With her fun name and striking tabby coat, Cars: The Movie is hard to forget. She loves a bit of adventure, but also enjoys cuddles and playtime. She’s already spayed and ready to zoom into a new home.

👉 Meet Cars: The Movie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue & Tortoiseshell mix

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102

Rhaenyra is a young kitten with a unique gray/blue tortoiseshell coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll be looking for a home ready for kitten energy, play, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Rhaenyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102

Crouton is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. As a young baby, he’ll need playtime, patience, and lots of love as he learns the ropes of indoor life.

👉 Meet Crouton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Gloucester, VA and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society or giving them a call at (804) 693-5520 ext.102 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.