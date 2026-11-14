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🐱 Friendly Gloucester Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Gloucester has some very sweet cats hoping to find their forever homes. All of these kitties are waiting at Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society and would love a safe, loving place to land.
Maple Leaf
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Weight: About 8.8 lbs
- Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, friendly, gentle, loyal, smart
- Spayed/Neutered: Spayed
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102
Maple Leaf is a petite brown tabby girl with a big heart. She’s described as very loving and gentle, with a cuddly side that will make a cozy home even warmer. She’s already spayed and ready to settle in with her new family.
👉 Meet Maple Leaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cars: The Movie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Weight: About 7.2 lbs
- Personality: Adventurous, affectionate, gentle, smart, cuddly, playful
- Spayed/Neutered: Spayed
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102
With her fun name and striking tabby coat, Cars: The Movie is hard to forget. She loves a bit of adventure, but also enjoys cuddles and playtime. She’s already spayed and ready to zoom into a new home.
👉 Meet Cars: The Movie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rhaenyra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & Tortoiseshell mix
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102
Rhaenyra is a young kitten with a unique gray/blue tortoiseshell coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll be looking for a home ready for kitten energy, play, and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Rhaenyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crouton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Phone: (804) 693-5520 ext.102
Crouton is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own. As a young baby, he’ll need playtime, patience, and lots of love as he learns the ropes of indoor life.
👉 Meet Crouton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Gloucester, VA and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society or giving them a call at (804) 693-5520 ext.102 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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