Looking for a dog to join your family in Alexandria, VA? These adoptable pups are waiting with Operation Paws for Homes, Inc. and are ready to meet you soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Location: Chester, VA

Chester, VA Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes, Inc.

Bailey is an outdoorsy, fun-loving girl who enjoys exploring and playtime. She’s good with other dogs and cats, is crate trained, house trained, and walks nicely on a leash. She’d do best in a home with older children, where she can soak up love and adventure.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large)

Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: 2 months (puppy)

2 months (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 23 lbs (and growing!)

23 lbs (and growing!) Location: Manchester, MD

Manchester, MD Adoption fee: $450

Spay/Neuter: Not yet neutered

Not yet neutered Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes, Inc.

Loki is a tiny pup with a big name and a big future. He’s a Great Pyrenees mix who is good with other dogs and would love a home with a canine buddy. He’s still very young, so he’ll need a family ready for puppy training and lots of love.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large)

Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: 2 months (puppy)

2 months (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 17 lbs

17 lbs Location: Manchester, MD

Manchester, MD Adoption fee: $450

Spay/Neuter: Not yet spayed

Not yet spayed Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes, Inc.

Lilli is a sweet tan Great Pyrenees mix puppy with lots of life ahead of her. She’s good with other dogs and would enjoy a home with another friendly pup. She’ll need continued training, socialization, and a family ready for a large-breed dog as she grows.

👉 Meet Lilli and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large)

Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: 2 months (puppy)

2 months (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Location: Manchester, MD

Manchester, MD Adoption fee: $450

Spay/Neuter: Not yet neutered

Not yet neutered Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes, Inc.

Leo is a cuddly Great Pyrenees mix puppy with lots of love to give. He’s good with other dogs and would make a great companion for another friendly canine. Like his siblings, he’ll grow into a large dog and will need a family ready for puppy training and big-dog needs.

👉 Meet Leo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Foxy

Foxy Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: 3 months (puppy)

3 months (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 9 lbs

9 lbs Location: Union Bridge, MD

Union Bridge, MD Adoption fee: $450

Spay/Neuter: Not yet neutered

Not yet neutered Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes, Inc.

Fox (Foxy) is a petite, tan-coated pup with a small mixed-breed background. At just 9 lbs, he’s a great option for families looking for a smaller dog. He’s good with other dogs and would love to meet your current pets.

👉 Meet Fox and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large)

Great Pyrenees / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: 2 months (puppy)

2 months (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: 19 lbs

19 lbs Location: Manchester, MD

Manchester, MD Adoption fee: $450

Spay/Neuter: Not yet neutered

Not yet neutered Shelter: Operation Paws for Homes, Inc.

Levi is another adorable Great Pyrenees mix pup, ready to start his story with you. He’s good with other dogs and will thrive in a home that can give him training, structure, and plenty of affection as he grows into a large adult dog.

👉 Meet Levi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Alexandria, VA and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please consider one of these wonderful pups from Operation Paws for Homes, Inc. Reach out through their Adoptapet listings to ask questions or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.