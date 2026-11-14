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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Arlington Right Now
Arlington neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to tools and kids’ gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Vintage Blue Upholstered Armchair Rocker
Item: Vintage blue upholstered armchair rocker with wooden armrests
Condition: Comfortable; needs gentle handling (lift from the bottom, not the arms)
Location: Aurora Highlands, 1000 block of 18th Street between South Joyce and Lenn Streets, a few blocks from Fashion Centre Mall/Costco
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice cozy chair for a reading corner or living room. Poster says they will remove the post once it’s picked up and are hoping it goes to a good home.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Black & Decker Workmate 425
Item: Black & Decker Workmate 425
Type: The original portable project center and vise
Location: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy folding workbench for DIY projects, clamping, and small repairs. Great for a home workshop or garage.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Vintage Metal Toolbox
Item: Vintage metal toolbox with latches and handle
Condition: Sturdy; good for storage or display
Location: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice solid box for tools, craft supplies, or as a decorative piece in a workshop or garage.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
AmeriGas Propane Tank
Item: AmeriGas propane tank for exchange
Weight: 15 lbs (6.8 kg)
Location: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Good if you use propane and want a tank to swap at an exchange station. Check the listing for any safety or refill details.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Natural Gas Underground Pipe (S. 26th St. & S. Ives St)
Item: Leftover 3/4" natural gas pipe, about 25–30 feet long
Location: Near S. 26th St. & S. Ives St, Arlington, VA
Source: trashnothing.com
Long section of underground gas pipe from a home project. Could be useful if you’re doing a similar run or need sturdy pipe for another approved use. Photos are in the linked post.
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
Free Bag of Boys 3/4 Clothing
Item: Bag of boys’ clothing, size 3–4
Details: Assorted items in various colors and patterns
Location: Aurora Highlands, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice bundle if you have a preschooler and want to refresh their wardrobe without spending money.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Assorted Used Toy Vehicles
Item: Used toy vehicles – mix of cars and planes
Location: Aurora Highlands, Arlington, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun little set for kids who love vehicles. Great for playrooms, daycare spaces, or to keep at a grandparent’s house.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Crib/Toddler Bed
Item: Crib/toddler bed
Condition: Used – good
Details: Current owner got it free on Marketplace and is paying it forward; making room for a bunk bed
Location: Arlington, VA (exact pickup details in listing)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Nice option if you need a bed that can work for both crib and toddler stages. Check the listing for photos and any hardware/mattress details.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
iPhone Case (S. 26th St. & S. Ives St)
Item: OtterBox Commuter DROP+ iPhone case
Fits: iPhone 17e, 16e, 15, 14, and 13
Condition: Never used
Location: Near S. 26th St. & S. Ives St, Arlington, VA
Source: trashnothing.com
Good protective case if you have one of the listed iPhone models. Photos are in the linked post.
👉 See this item on TrashNothing
Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the details, and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.