Arlington neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to tools and kids’ gear. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Vintage blue upholstered armchair rocker with wooden armrests

Condition: Comfortable; needs gentle handling (lift from the bottom, not the arms)

Location: Aurora Highlands, 1000 block of 18th Street between South Joyce and Lenn Streets, a few blocks from Fashion Centre Mall/Costco

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice cozy chair for a reading corner or living room. Poster says they will remove the post once it’s picked up and are hoping it goes to a good home.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black & Decker Workmate 425

Type: The original portable project center and vise

Location: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy folding workbench for DIY projects, clamping, and small repairs. Great for a home workshop or garage.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Vintage metal toolbox with latches and handle

Condition: Sturdy; good for storage or display

Location: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice solid box for tools, craft supplies, or as a decorative piece in a workshop or garage.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: AmeriGas propane tank for exchange

Weight: 15 lbs (6.8 kg)

Location: Donaldson Run, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Good if you use propane and want a tank to swap at an exchange station. Check the listing for any safety or refill details.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Leftover 3/4" natural gas pipe, about 25–30 feet long

Location: Near S. 26th St. & S. Ives St, Arlington, VA

Source: trashnothing.com

Long section of underground gas pipe from a home project. Could be useful if you’re doing a similar run or need sturdy pipe for another approved use. Photos are in the linked post.

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

Item: Bag of boys’ clothing, size 3–4

Details: Assorted items in various colors and patterns

Location: Aurora Highlands, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice bundle if you have a preschooler and want to refresh their wardrobe without spending money.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Used toy vehicles – mix of cars and planes

Location: Aurora Highlands, Arlington, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun little set for kids who love vehicles. Great for playrooms, daycare spaces, or to keep at a grandparent’s house.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Crib/toddler bed

Condition: Used – good

Details: Current owner got it free on Marketplace and is paying it forward; making room for a bunk bed

Location: Arlington, VA (exact pickup details in listing)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Nice option if you need a bed that can work for both crib and toddler stages. Check the listing for photos and any hardware/mattress details.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: OtterBox Commuter DROP+ iPhone case

Fits: iPhone 17e, 16e, 15, 14, and 13

Condition: Never used

Location: Near S. 26th St. & S. Ives St, Arlington, VA

Source: trashnothing.com

Good protective case if you have one of the listed iPhone models. Photos are in the linked post.

👉 See this item on TrashNothing

Free items in Arlington tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the details, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.