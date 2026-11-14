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🚧 Route 21 detour tonight near E Little Creek & Military Hwy
11 days ago
🚧 Route 21 detour near Military Highway tonight
Because of a multi-vehicle crash at E Little Creek Rd & N Military Hwy, the outbound Route 21 bus is on detour for the rest of this evening.
These stops will not be served:
- 0546 – LITTLE CREEK & MOOSE
- 0548 – LITTLE CREEK & BISON
- 0549 – LITTLE CREEK & MEADOW CREEK
- 0551 – LITTLE CREEK & WEDGEWOOD
If you usually board at these stops, plan to use a nearby stop on Route 21 instead.
For help:
- Call 757-222-6100 (press 2 for Spanish)
- Dial 711 for TTY via Virginia Relay
This crash is not related to HRT, but it is affecting bus service this evening.
More Info: Route 21: Detour near Military Hwy – Hampton Road...
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