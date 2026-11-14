🚧 Route 21 detour near Military Highway tonight

Because of a multi-vehicle crash at E Little Creek Rd & N Military Hwy, the outbound Route 21 bus is on detour for the rest of this evening.

These stops will not be served:

0546 – LITTLE CREEK & MOOSE

0548 – LITTLE CREEK & BISON

0549 – LITTLE CREEK & MEADOW CREEK

0551 – LITTLE CREEK & WEDGEWOOD

If you usually board at these stops, plan to use a nearby stop on Route 21 instead.

For help:

Call 757-222-6100 (press 2 for Spanish)

(press 2 for Spanish) Dial 711 for TTY via Virginia Relay

This crash is not related to HRT, but it is affecting bus service this evening.