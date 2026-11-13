undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Virginia
📢 Virginia boosts oversight of in‑home care services statewide
11 days ago
📢 Virginia to strengthen oversight of in‑home care services
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has responded to a new JLARC report on non‑skilled in‑home care services and agrees that the current oversight system needs major improvement.
VDH says it is already working on four key changes across Virginia:
- Restore timely oversight: Organize in‑home care inspections into two regions (Northern Virginia and the rest of the state) and set clear inspection expectations so overdue inspections are reduced and urgent safety issues get faster attention.
- Modernize licensure: Separate paperwork review from field inspections, give clearer guidance to applicants, and improve tracking so new home care providers can move through the licensing process more efficiently.
- Strengthen enforcement: Standardize how problems are cited and enforced, verify that issues are fixed, and review whether more legal authority is needed to deal with serious cases.
- Build capacity: Request 18 new positions (including 14 inspectors) and improve training and field guidance so resources go where they’re needed most.
VDH says these steps aim to ensure safer, higher‑quality in‑home care for seniors and other Virginians who rely on these services.
More Info: STATEMENT - JLARC Report: Non-Skilled In-Home Care...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.