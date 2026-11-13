📢 Virginia to strengthen oversight of in‑home care services

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has responded to a new JLARC report on non‑skilled in‑home care services and agrees that the current oversight system needs major improvement.

VDH says it is already working on four key changes across Virginia:

Restore timely oversight: Organize in‑home care inspections into two regions (Northern Virginia and the rest of the state) and set clear inspection expectations so overdue inspections are reduced and urgent safety issues get faster attention.

Organize in‑home care inspections into and set clear inspection expectations so overdue inspections are reduced and urgent safety issues get faster attention. Modernize licensure: Separate paperwork review from field inspections, give clearer guidance to applicants, and improve tracking so new home care providers can move through the licensing process more efficiently.

Separate paperwork review from field inspections, give clearer guidance to applicants, and improve tracking so new home care providers can move through the licensing process more efficiently. Strengthen enforcement: Standardize how problems are cited and enforced, verify that issues are fixed, and review whether more legal authority is needed to deal with serious cases.

Standardize how problems are cited and enforced, verify that issues are fixed, and review whether more legal authority is needed to deal with serious cases. Build capacity: Request 18 new positions (including 14 inspectors) and improve training and field guidance so resources go where they’re needed most.

VDH says these steps aim to ensure safer, higher‑quality in‑home care for seniors and other Virginians who rely on these services.