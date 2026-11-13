Arlington is buzzing with high-level policy and defense-focused roles right now, especially for folks with clearance and advanced degrees.

Here are several standout Social Sciences & Policy jobs hiring in Arlington, VA:

Employer: Eccalon, LLC

Eccalon, LLC Location: Arlington, VA (onsite, not remote)

Type: Other (full-time style role)

Other (full-time style role) Salary: Not listed

This role supports the Department of War Office of Small Business Programs, shaping policy that boosts small business participation in the defense industrial base. Great fit if you know FAR/DFARS, small business regulations, and have 8+ years in federal or DoD policy plus a SECRET (or higher) clearance.

Employer: Sigmatech

Sigmatech Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000–$190,000 (range given)

Support the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration on sensitive space SAPs. You’ll advise senior leaders on classification, security, and anti-tamper policy, so you’ll need an active TS with SCI eligibility and deep experience in SAP policy and security.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Arlington): $159,200–$215,300 base, plus RSUs and benefits

Join Amazon’s global team of economists and lawyers to shape the company’s strategy on competition, AI, and regulatory issues. You’ll need a PhD in economics and strong applied research skills (R/Python/Stata) to build models and explain complex findings to non-technical partners.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Arlington, VA (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,800–$257,000 (projected range)

Lead institutional capacity-building with partner nations on joint resource management, doctrine, and force design. Ideal for senior officers with LTC/COL-level command experience, Master’s degree, Senior Service College, and a Secret clearance, who can advise on budgeting, OPTEMPO, and joint capabilities.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.