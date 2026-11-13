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Arlington County
📊 Arlington, VA roles with $150K+ potential & several policy openings
10 days ago
Arlington is buzzing with high-level policy and defense-focused roles right now, especially for folks with clearance and advanced degrees.
Here are several standout Social Sciences & Policy jobs hiring in Arlington, VA:
Senior Policy Analyst – Small Business Defense Programs
- Employer: Eccalon, LLC
- Location: Arlington, VA (onsite, not remote)
- Type: Other (full-time style role)
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports the Department of War Office of Small Business Programs, shaping policy that boosts small business participation in the defense industrial base. Great fit if you know FAR/DFARS, small business regulations, and have 8+ years in federal or DoD policy plus a SECRET (or higher) clearance.
Space Special Access Program Analyst
- Employer: Sigmatech
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000–$190,000 (range given)
Support the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration on sensitive space SAPs. You’ll advise senior leaders on classification, security, and anti-tamper policy, so you’ll need an active TS with SCI eligibility and deep experience in SAP policy and security.
Senior Economist, Litigation and Regulatory Economics
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $159,200–$215,300 base, plus RSUs and benefits
Join Amazon’s global team of economists and lawyers to shape the company’s strategy on competition, AI, and regulatory issues. You’ll need a PhD in economics and strong applied research skills (R/Python/Stata) to build models and explain complex findings to non-technical partners.
Military Resource Manager – Subject Matter Expert
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Arlington, VA (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,800–$257,000 (projected range)
Lead institutional capacity-building with partner nations on joint resource management, doctrine, and force design. Ideal for senior officers with LTC/COL-level command experience, Master’s degree, Senior Service College, and a Secret clearance, who can advise on budgeting, OPTEMPO, and joint capabilities.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related openings that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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