🍽️ Students help pick next year’s PWCS school meals

More than 800 students, families, and community members came out to C.D. Hylton High School for the 35th annual PWCS Food Show for the 2026-27 school year.

Attendees sampled and rated a wide range of dishes being considered for future school menus, including:

Southern Tide Mac ‘n Cheese with wild-caught blue catfish

with wild-caught blue catfish Halal chicken tikka masala over basmati rice

over basmati rice Jamaican patties

Sweet Heat onion rings, cinnamon spice waffles, and more

There were also vegetarian, vegan, halal-certified, and student-recipe options, plus a sauce bar with choices like Awesome Sauce, Avocado Jalapeño Crema, lemon dill aioli, teriyaki, and barbecue sauce.

Feedback collected at the event will help the PWCS Food and Nutrition team decide which items may appear on next year’s school menus, giving students and families a direct say in what’s served in cafeterias.