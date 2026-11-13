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Norfolk
📅 Norfolk Tattoo Expo weekend with live tattooing & contests
9 days ago
📅 Norfolk Tattoo Expo: Nov 13–15, 2026
The Norfolk Tattoo Expo is coming to the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel (777 Waterside Dr) from Friday, Nov 13 to Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 12pm–6pm each day.
Expect live tattooing by world-class artists, professional piercing, vendors, tattoo museums, and tattoo contests.
Tickets (sold at the door):
- $30 per day
- $50 for a 3-day weekend pass
- $5 off weekend passes for Military and First Responders
- Kids 12 & under get free admission with a paid adult
You must be 18+ to get tattooed at the event.
There’s a hotel booking link available through the event’s bio if you want to stay on-site.
More Info: Norfolk Tattoo Expo | Downtown Norfolk
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