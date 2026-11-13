📅 Norfolk Tattoo Expo: Nov 13–15, 2026

The Norfolk Tattoo Expo is coming to the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel (777 Waterside Dr) from Friday, Nov 13 to Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 12pm–6pm each day.

Expect live tattooing by world-class artists, professional piercing, vendors, tattoo museums, and tattoo contests.

Tickets (sold at the door):

$30 per day

per day $50 for a 3-day weekend pass

for a $5 off weekend passes for Military and First Responders

weekend passes for Kids 12 & under get free admission with a paid adult

You must be 18+ to get tattooed at the event.

There’s a hotel booking link available through the event’s bio if you want to stay on-site.