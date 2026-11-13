📅 Share your family recipes at Ginger Gungus Celebration

Bring a favorite family recipe and help save a little piece of your history at the Ginger Gungus Celebration.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM–12:30 PM, come to the Buchanan Meeting Room at Buchanan Library.

Library staff will copy your recipe and transfer it onto a cotton dish towel for you to take home as a keepsake. You just need to bring your recipe—they handle all the copying and transfer.

Enjoy cookies, coffee, and time to swap recipes, stories, and memories with neighbors. This event is best for all ages and is listed as a community, general interest, history & culture program.