Arlington’s housing and development scene is busy right now, with big projects and resident-focused work underway. If you’re into planning, real estate, or housing programs, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Obsolete Site (U.S. Army installation role)

Obsolete Site (U.S. Army installation role) Location: Fort Myer Heights, VA

Type: Full-time, Federal GS position

Salary: Not listed (includes locality pay / market supplement)

Lead the Housing Division at a large Army installation, serving as the subject matter expert on Army Family Housing. You’ll guide housing policy, oversee community development and construction projects, and advise senior leadership on complex housing issues. Secret clearance, federal experience at GS-13 level, and eligibility under specific federal hiring authorities are required.

Employer: Gates Hudson

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Likely Full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Run resident relocation programs for multifamily redevelopment and rehab projects, from strategy and scheduling to compliance with URA, LIHTC, and Fair Housing rules. You’ll coordinate with construction and operations teams, manage vendors and budgets, and lead a team while keeping residents informed and supported through every move.

Employer: Mr. Virtual Assisstants (supporting The Credle Group at Samson Properties)

(supporting The Credle Group at Samson Properties) Location: Arlington, VA (DMV market)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, Temporary, Internship

Pay: Up to $366,962.77 per year (100% commission)

Join a top-producing real estate team and earn 100% commission while building your own brand. You’ll work with buyers, sellers, and investors, use a strong tech + marketing stack (Lofty CRM, BoldTrail, ListingMachine), and get free training, postcards, flyers, and Facebook ads for your listings. An active or pending real estate license in DC/MD/VA is needed.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good planning and housing roles in Arlington go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.