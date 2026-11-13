📅 Learn about Virginia’s Eastern Woodland Tribes

Join the Eastern Peoples Indigenous Collective (EPIC) at the Ashland Branch for a program on the rich history and traditions of the Eastern Woodland Tribes of Virginia.

This event is for all ages and is part of Native American Heritage Month. EPIC will share:

History and cultural traditions

Current efforts to educate the public

Work being done to preserve these practices and traditions

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Location: Ashland Branch (Pamunkey Library)

For more information, or if you have a special physical or communication need, email ask@pamunkeylibrary.org or call the Ashland Branch at (804) 798-4072.