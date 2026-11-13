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📅 Learn about Eastern Woodland Tribes at Ashland Library
📅 Learn about Virginia’s Eastern Woodland Tribes
Join the Eastern Peoples Indigenous Collective (EPIC) at the Ashland Branch for a program on the rich history and traditions of the Eastern Woodland Tribes of Virginia.
This event is for all ages and is part of Native American Heritage Month. EPIC will share:
- History and cultural traditions
- Current efforts to educate the public
- Work being done to preserve these practices and traditions
Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
Time: 11:00am – 12:30pm
Location: Ashland Branch (Pamunkey Library)
For more information, or if you have a special physical or communication need, email ask@pamunkeylibrary.org or call the Ashland Branch at (804) 798-4072.
More Info: The Eastern Woodland Tribes of Virginia - ...
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