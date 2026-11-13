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Suffolk
📅 Free Fall Into Fun family craft kits Nov 16–21
8 days ago
📅 Free Fall Into Fun family craft kits – Nov 16–21
The Suffolk Public Library is offering free Fall Into Fun Kits for families.
Each kit includes:
- Festive fall crafts
- A curated list of autumn-themed books
- Creative activities to celebrate the season together
Pickup details:
- Dates: November 16–21, 2026
- Time: All day during library open hours
- Locations: Downtown Suffolk Library and North Suffolk Library
- Cost: Free
- No registration required
- Kits are first come, first served
SPL events are open to people of all abilities. For accommodations or if you’re a facility bringing a group of 5+, call 757-514-7323 and ask for the Community Learning Manager. You do not need to be a library member to participate.
More Info: Fall Into Fun Kit [KIT] - Suffolk ...
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