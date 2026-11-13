📅 Free Fall Into Fun family craft kits – Nov 16–21

The Suffolk Public Library is offering free Fall Into Fun Kits for families.

Each kit includes:

Festive fall crafts

A curated list of autumn-themed books

Creative activities to celebrate the season together

Pickup details:

Dates: November 16–21, 2026

Time: All day during library open hours

Locations: Downtown Suffolk Library and North Suffolk Library

and Cost: Free

Free No registration required

Kits are first come, first served

SPL events are open to people of all abilities. For accommodations or if you’re a facility bringing a group of 5+, call 757-514-7323 and ask for the Community Learning Manager. You do not need to be a library member to participate.