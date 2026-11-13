Arlington’s media scene is buzzing right now—especially if you love politics, policy, and digital content. Here are several solid roles where you can write, edit, or produce at a high level.

Employer: POLITICO

POLITICO Location: Arlington, VA (also open to New York, NY or Sacramento, CA; remote considered)

(also open to New York, NY or Sacramento, CA; remote considered) Salary: $90,000–$140,000 base

base Type: Full-time

Cover the legal and corporate world around state attorneys general for a new POLITICO newsletter. You’ll dig into investigations, lawsuits, settlements, and the money and power brokers shaping AG actions across tech, health care, climate, finance, and more.

Employer: POLITICO

POLITICO Location: Arlington, VA (also open to New York, NY or Sacramento, CA; remote considered)

(also open to New York, NY or Sacramento, CA; remote considered) Salary: $90,000–$140,000 base

base Type: Full-time

Join POLITICO’s new State AGs team to cover attorneys general as national political players. You’ll build deep sources in AG offices, track multistate coalitions, and report on how AGs shape policy on tech, energy, health care, and consumer protection.

Employer: National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) / WETA / PBS News

Location: Arlington, VA (hybrid, Mon–Fri)

Salary: $76,844.25 per year

Type: Full-time

Book and prep guests for a weekly public affairs show from WETA and PBS News, plus PBS NewsHour as needed. Great fit if you have 5+ years producing original news content and want to shape smart conversations on politics, culture, and local DC-area news.

Employer: Robert Half

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Temporary / Contract

Help migrate and publish website content using a CMS like WordPress. This is detail-heavy work: building pages from templates, cleaning up copy and images, checking links, and tracking everything in spreadsheets before a site relaunch.

Employer: Deloitte (Deloitte Insights)

(Deloitte Insights) Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $66,200–$135,800 estimated range

estimated range Type: Full-time

Edit and sometimes write thought-leadership content for C‑suite readers on topics like AI, energy, and workforce trends. You’ll work with researchers, designers, and video teams to shape reports, articles, infographics, and more, with a strong focus on accuracy and storytelling.

Employer: Three Saints Bay, LLC (Eagle Harbor)

Location: Arlington, VA

Salary: $70,000–$85,000

Type: Full-time

Support the U.S. government by drafting policy directives, strategic plans, and related documents. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of technical writing, can pass a Public Trust background check, and like organizing complex information into clear, polished content.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.