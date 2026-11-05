Gloucester firefighter honored for 50+ years of service

Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc. honored Life Member Lewis Horsley at its monthly business meeting for more than 50 years of service to the citizens and visitors of Gloucester County. Horsley joined the company in 1967 at age 19, helped start the Rescue Squad around 1968, served on the Board of Directors as Vice President and President until 2006, and later as Company Treasurer from August 2018 until the end of 2025 before focusing on chairing the New Station 1 Building Committee. Residents interested in serving as a firefighter or EMT can stop by Station 1 in the Courthouse Village or learn more at www.GVFRS.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.