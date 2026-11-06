🛒 Arlington Retail Jobs: Multiple Beauty & Fashion Roles

Arlington’s retail scene is busy, especially around Pentagon City and Clarendon. If you like helping people shop and enjoy beauty or fashion, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Arlington, VA (Pentagon City)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.45–$21.25/hour + ~3% commission on Beauty

Help shoppers find their perfect Lancôme skincare and makeup while working in Nordstrom’s Beauty Department. You’ll do makeup applications, book beauty appointments, and use text/social tools to build a loyal client list. Includes medical/vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays, merchandise discount, and more for eligible employees.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Arlington, VA (Pentagon City)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.45–$21.25/hour + ~3% commission on Beauty/Men’s Fragrance

If you love perfume, this role is all about matching customers with luxury fragrances and giving a high-touch experience. You’ll work toward sales goals in-store and digitally, support beauty events, and keep up with new launches. Comes with Nordstrom’s full benefits package for eligible employees.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Arlington, VA (Clarendon)

Type: Full-time (retail)

Pay: Range not listed; compensation based on experience and market data

Front-of-house role helping customers pick frames and learn about lenses while keeping the vibe fun and welcoming. Full-time team members may get health, vision, and dental insurance, 401(k), paid time off, free eyewear, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: Psycho Bunny

Location: Arlington, VA (Fashion Center at Pentagon)

Type: Part-time (Key Holder / leadership)

Pay: Salary not listed; depends on location, skills, and experience

Part-time leadership role where you help run the store, drive sales, support hiring and training, and keep visuals and inventory on point. Perks include store discount, growth potential with a fast-growing brand, and a very style-forward environment.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Pentagon City and Clarendon roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.