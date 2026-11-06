⚠️ Varsity football game moved to Thursday, Nov. 5

⚠️ Varsity football game moved to Thursday

The Varsity Football game has been rescheduled.

New date: Thursday, November 5 (moved from Friday)

(moved from Friday) Time: 7:00 PM kickoff (time has NOT changed)

(time has NOT changed) Location: Southampton High School

If you were planning to go on Friday, update your plans and head out on Thursday at 7:00 PM instead.