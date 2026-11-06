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American Football

⚠️ Varsity football game moved to Thursday, Nov. 5

8 days ago
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⚠️ Varsity football game moved to Thursday

The Varsity Football game has been rescheduled.

  • New date: Thursday, November 5 (moved from Friday)
  • Time: 7:00 PM kickoff (time has NOT changed)
  • Location: Southampton High School

If you were planning to go on Friday, update your plans and head out on Thursday at 7:00 PM instead.

More Info: Football Schedule Update - News and Announcements ...

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