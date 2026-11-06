🔧 Arlington, VA building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Arlington has a nice mix of hands-on building roles right now, from apartments to hospitals to a big corporate HQ. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already leading maintenance teams.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Arlington, VA (Altaire apartments)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$26/hour

Keeps apartment homes, grounds, and amenities in top shape: work orders, make-readies, basic repairs, and curb appeal. Great fit if you have EPA Type I & II or Universal, like varied work indoors/outdoors, and want strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses).

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Arlington, VA (Altaire apartments)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$26/hour

Very similar to the Service Tech role: resident work orders, unit turns, preventive maintenance, and grounds upkeep. Good for techs comfortable with ladders, lifting, and flexible schedules, with access to Greystar’s full benefits package.

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Arlington, VA (Altaire apartments)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43–$45/hour

Leads the service team and sets standards for building and grounds appearance, safety, and unit turns. Ideal if you have property maintenance experience, EPA certs, and want to oversee budgets, inventory, vendors, and safety meetings.

Employer: Senior Lifestyle

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour

Entry-friendly role in a senior living community handling work orders, apartment prep, and general repairs (plumbing, electrical, painting, snow removal, landscaping). No experience required, and you get benefits plus access to earned wages before payday.

Employer: CoStar Group

Location: Arlington, VA HQ (in-office, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $76,000–$85,000/year

Office-focused facilities role supporting about 650 employees: vendor management, space planning, office moves, events, and workplace services. Good for someone with 3+ years in corporate facilities who likes a polished, fast-paced environment and strong corporate benefits.

Employer: VHC Health

Location: Arlington, VA (hospital)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed

Range not listed Hospital housekeeping role cleaning rooms, OR suites, and common areas to strict sanitation standards. No experience or license needed, and you get access to medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.