WCC Theatre presents 'The Boys Next Door'

Wytheville Community College Theatre will present "The Boys Next Door" by Tom Griffin on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 PM in Snyder Auditorium, Grayson Hall. The box office will open at 6:30 PM each night. The play is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wytheville Community College