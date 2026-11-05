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Wytheville

WCC Theatre presents 'The Boys Next Door'

3 days ago
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Wytheville Community College Theatre will present "The Boys Next Door" by Tom Griffin on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 PM in Snyder Auditorium, Grayson Hall. The box office will open at 6:30 PM each night. The play is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wytheville Community College

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