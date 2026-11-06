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Arlington County
💻 Arlington, VA Tech Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Openings
9 days ago
Arlington’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for cleared talent and folks who love AI, data, and cloud. Here are several high‑impact IT roles hiring in and around Arlington, VA.
Sr Mission Engineering Analyst – Defense Sector
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Arlington, VA (50% in-office; other Leidos sites possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,900 – $195,050
- Clearance: Top Secret, SCI-eligible
Model multi-domain military operations in AFSIM, integrate Leidos software, and analyze mission-level scenarios. Great fit if you’re strong in Python/MATLAB, M&S, and want hands-on work that directly shapes DoD decisions.
Senior Applied Scientist, Leo Space Security
- Employer: Amazon (Leo)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $167,100 – $226,100
- Requirement: U.S. citizen (export control)
Founding scientist role building neurosymbolic AI and multi-agent systems to protect Amazon’s LEO satellite constellation. Ideal if you have deep ML/LLM experience, strong Python/Java/C++, and want to work at the edge of AI + security.
Vulnerability Analyst – AI & Cyber Research (2025317)
- Employer: Software Engineering Institute | Carnegie Mellon University
- Location: Arlington, VA (onsite; also hiring in Pittsburgh)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Research systemic software vulnerabilities and AI security for national security sponsors. Great for experienced researchers with Python/ML skills who want to publish, prototype, and advise government partners.
Federal Business Group Data Steward
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Arlington, VA (one of many possible offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Virginia range): $77,980 – $111,400
Lead data standards and governance for HDR’s Federal programs—aligning project, contract, and compliance data with systems like SAM.gov and FPDS. Best for senior leaders who know federal data, contracts, and change management.
Senior Java Engineer – Cloud-Native Apps
- Employer: Accenture Federal Services
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (VA range): $94,000 – $178,700
- Clearance: Active Secret
Design and build microservices and containerized Java apps on AWS/Azure/GCP for federal clients. Great if you’re strong with Spring Boot, Docker/Kubernetes/OpenShift, and CI/CD tools like Jenkins or GitLab.
Senior Test Engineer – DHS Security Systems
- Employer: Chugach Government Solutions, LLC
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000 – $150,000
- Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret and TSA Suitability
Lead test planning and execution for DHS security systems, including configuration management and vendor coordination. Good match if you have 6+ years in test engineering within government acquisition.
508 Compliance Lead & Senior Solutions Architect
- Employer: Sprezzatura
- Location: Hybrid – Arlington, VA (2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $170,000
Own Section 508 accessibility across multiple VA products while also serving as a senior federal solutions architect. Perfect if you know VA/health IT, WCAG/Trusted Tester, and can lead both architecture and accessibility programs.
Data Scientist (Aerospace & Defense)
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Arlington, VA (work model may vary)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,600 – $176,000
- Clearance: Secret
Use Python/R/SQL and ML to support aerospace mission analytics for defense clients. Great for early-to-mid career data scientists who want cleared work with real operational impact.
Data Scientist, Mid
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,600 – $176,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI with polygraph
Mid-level role building ML models, ETL pipelines, and analytics for DoD/IC missions. Good fit if you have 3+ years in data science, strong Python/R/SQL, and want to work in a highly classified environment.
Sr Software Development Engineer, AWS Forward Deployed Engineering
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400
Lead architecture and delivery of cloud-native, generative-AI-powered solutions that customers integrate into their own products. Ideal for senior SDEs with strong distributed systems skills and hands-on GenAI experience.
Sr Eng, Int'l WRC Strategy – Amazon Leo
- Employer: Amazon (Leo / Kuiper Manufacturing Enterprises LLC)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $138,500 – $187,300
Shape global spectrum and orbit strategy for Amazon’s LEO satellite network, including ITU studies and international regulatory work. Great for satellite communications engineers who know ITU Radio Regulations and non‑GEO systems.
Sr. Technical Account Manager, Applied AI Solutions
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $153,600 – $207,800
Serve as principal technical advisor for enterprise customers adopting AWS AI/ML and cloud services. Best for senior engineers/architects who enjoy customer-facing work and guiding cloud strategy (not a sales role).
Sr Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE), US Government – TS/SCI
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400
- Clearance: Active Top Secret with SCI eligibility or higher
Embedded role building AI-powered production systems directly with US government customers. Ideal if you’re a senior SDE with strong AI/agent tooling experience and want high-ownership, mission-focused work.
Sr Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE), US Government – TS/SCI
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400
- Clearance: Current TS/SCI
Very similar senior FDE role focused on AI systems at production scale for government clients, with heavy emphasis on communicating with senior stakeholders and leading multi-workstream programs.
Senior Forward Deployed Engineer, AWS Forward Deployed Engineering
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400
Travel 30–50% to embed with enterprise customers and ship AI/agentic applications end-to-end. Great for senior engineers who love building production systems on-site with customers and mentoring other devs.
Forward Deployed Engineering Manager, AWS FDE
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $184,900 – $250,200
Lead a pod of 5–15 FDEs delivering AI systems for strategic customers. Strong fit if you have 3+ years managing engineering teams, experience with AI/ML in production, and enjoy balancing delivery, people growth, and customer outcomes.
Software Development Manager, AWS Bill Adjustments (Invoicing)
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $184,900 – $250,200
Manage the team that owns bill adjustment services in the AWS billing path—high-scale, business-critical systems. Ideal for seasoned SDMs who know distributed systems, live-site operations, and want to lead AI-native engineering practices.
Software Development Engineer, AWS Transit Gateway
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Arlington): $143,700 – $194,400
Build and scale core networking services that connect thousands of VPCs and on-prem networks. Great for SDEs with Java/C++/C# and distributed systems experience who want to work on cloud-scale networking.
Staff Data Engineer – Clearance Required
- Employer: LMI
- Location: Arlington, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $200,000
- Clearance: Active Secret
Senior IC role owning data pipelines and models in Palantir Foundry for Army logistics. Perfect if you’re strong in Python, SQL, data modeling, and want to set engineering standards on a mission-focused team.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Arlington tech roles, especially cleared and AI-heavy ones, tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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