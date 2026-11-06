💻 Arlington, VA Tech Jobs With Multiple $150K+ Openings

Arlington’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially for cleared talent and folks who love AI, data, and cloud. Here are several high‑impact IT roles hiring in and around Arlington, VA.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: Arlington, VA (50% in-office; other Leidos sites possible)

(50% in-office; other Leidos sites possible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,900 – $195,050

Clearance: Top Secret, SCI-eligible

Model multi-domain military operations in AFSIM, integrate Leidos software, and analyze mission-level scenarios. Great fit if you’re strong in Python/MATLAB, M&S, and want hands-on work that directly shapes DoD decisions.

Employer: Amazon (Leo)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $167,100 – $226,100

Requirement: U.S. citizen (export control)

Founding scientist role building neurosymbolic AI and multi-agent systems to protect Amazon’s LEO satellite constellation. Ideal if you have deep ML/LLM experience, strong Python/Java/C++, and want to work at the edge of AI + security.

Employer: Software Engineering Institute | Carnegie Mellon University

Location: Arlington, VA (onsite; also hiring in Pittsburgh)

(onsite; also hiring in Pittsburgh) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Research systemic software vulnerabilities and AI security for national security sponsors. Great for experienced researchers with Python/ML skills who want to publish, prototype, and advise government partners.

Employer: HDR

Location: Arlington, VA (one of many possible offices)

(one of many possible offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Virginia range): $77,980 – $111,400

Lead data standards and governance for HDR’s Federal programs—aligning project, contract, and compliance data with systems like SAM.gov and FPDS. Best for senior leaders who know federal data, contracts, and change management.

Employer: Accenture Federal Services

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (VA range): $94,000 – $178,700

Clearance: Active Secret

Design and build microservices and containerized Java apps on AWS/Azure/GCP for federal clients. Great if you’re strong with Spring Boot, Docker/Kubernetes/OpenShift, and CI/CD tools like Jenkins or GitLab.

Employer: Chugach Government Solutions, LLC

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000 – $150,000

Clearance: Ability to obtain DoD Secret and TSA Suitability

Lead test planning and execution for DHS security systems, including configuration management and vendor coordination. Good match if you have 6+ years in test engineering within government acquisition.

Employer: Sprezzatura

Location: Hybrid – Arlington, VA (2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $170,000

Own Section 508 accessibility across multiple VA products while also serving as a senior federal solutions architect. Perfect if you know VA/health IT, WCAG/Trusted Tester, and can lead both architecture and accessibility programs.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Arlington, VA (work model may vary)

(work model may vary) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,600 – $176,000

Clearance: Secret

Use Python/R/SQL and ML to support aerospace mission analytics for defense clients. Great for early-to-mid career data scientists who want cleared work with real operational impact.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,600 – $176,000

Clearance: TS/SCI with polygraph

Mid-level role building ML models, ETL pipelines, and analytics for DoD/IC missions. Good fit if you have 3+ years in data science, strong Python/R/SQL, and want to work in a highly classified environment.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400

Lead architecture and delivery of cloud-native, generative-AI-powered solutions that customers integrate into their own products. Ideal for senior SDEs with strong distributed systems skills and hands-on GenAI experience.

Employer: Amazon (Leo / Kuiper Manufacturing Enterprises LLC)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $138,500 – $187,300

Shape global spectrum and orbit strategy for Amazon’s LEO satellite network, including ITU studies and international regulatory work. Great for satellite communications engineers who know ITU Radio Regulations and non‑GEO systems.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $153,600 – $207,800

Serve as principal technical advisor for enterprise customers adopting AWS AI/ML and cloud services. Best for senior engineers/architects who enjoy customer-facing work and guiding cloud strategy (not a sales role).

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400

Clearance: Active Top Secret with SCI eligibility or higher

Embedded role building AI-powered production systems directly with US government customers. Ideal if you’re a senior SDE with strong AI/agent tooling experience and want high-ownership, mission-focused work.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400

Clearance: Current TS/SCI

Very similar senior FDE role focused on AI systems at production scale for government clients, with heavy emphasis on communicating with senior stakeholders and leading multi-workstream programs.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $168,100 – $227,400

Travel 30–50% to embed with enterprise customers and ship AI/agentic applications end-to-end. Great for senior engineers who love building production systems on-site with customers and mentoring other devs.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $184,900 – $250,200

Lead a pod of 5–15 FDEs delivering AI systems for strategic customers. Strong fit if you have 3+ years managing engineering teams, experience with AI/ML in production, and enjoy balancing delivery, people growth, and customer outcomes.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $184,900 – $250,200

Manage the team that owns bill adjustment services in the AWS billing path—high-scale, business-critical systems. Ideal for seasoned SDMs who know distributed systems, live-site operations, and want to lead AI-native engineering practices.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Arlington): $143,700 – $194,400

Build and scale core networking services that connect thousands of VPCs and on-prem networks. Great for SDEs with Java/C++/C# and distributed systems experience who want to work on cloud-scale networking.

Employer: LMI

Location: Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $200,000

Clearance: Active Secret

Senior IC role owning data pipelines and models in Palantir Foundry for Army logistics. Perfect if you’re strong in Python, SQL, data modeling, and want to set engineering standards on a mission-focused team.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Arlington tech roles, especially cleared and AI-heavy ones, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.